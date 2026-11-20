UNIZIK

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – The Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Ugochukwu Bond Stanley Anyaehie, has urged the 2025 and 2026 graduating students of the institution to uphold its core values of discipline, excellence and self-reliance as they begin the next phase of their lives.

Anyaehie gave the charge on Thursday in Awka while delivering his address at the university’s 20th and 21st combined convocation ceremonies.

He urged the graduands to become worthy ambassadors of the institution, named after Nigeria’s first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, popularly known as Zik of Africa.

Expounding on the university’s motto, the Vice-Chancellor said discipline required the graduands to make integrity, self-control and ethical conduct their guiding principles in an increasingly complex world.

On self-reliance, he advised them not to wait for opportunities to come their way but to embrace innovation, create value, build enterprises and develop solutions to real-life challenges.

He also urged them to pursue excellence and reject mediocrity, stressing that every task they undertook should reflect world-class standards.

Reflecting on his tenure as the institution’s seventh Vice-Chancellor, Anyaehie reaffirmed his commitment to scholarship, clinical integrity, effective higher education governance, staff development and institutional transformation.

He said his administration’s philosophy, “A Greater UNIZIK is Possible,” was not merely a slogan but a commitment to repositioning the university as a globally competitive centre of academic excellence, technological innovation and societal impact.

Presenting the convocation statistics, the Vice-Chancellor disclosed that a total of 19,522 graduands would receive various qualifications, comprising 16,260 first-degree recipients and 3,262 postgraduate graduands.

Of the first-degree recipients, 213 graduated with First Class Honours, 4,623 obtained Second Class Honours (Upper Division), 8,751 earned Second Class Honours (Lower Division), while 2,116 graduated with Third Class Honours and 71 obtained Pass degrees.

Another 486 students received unclassified degrees in Medical and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

The postgraduate category comprised 701 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) recipients, 35 Master of Philosophy/Doctor of Philosophy (MPhil/PhD) recipients, 1,224 master’s degree recipients, 323 Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) recipients and 979 Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE-NTI) recipients.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements, Anyaehie said institutional reforms had been implemented to strengthen academic standards, improve staff welfare, expand the university’s capacity and modernise its operations.

He also identified the full re-accreditation of the university’s Medical programme by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) as a major milestone in its academic and professional development.

In his remarks, the Chancellor of the university, His Royal Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, CON, Gbong Gwom Jos, acknowledged the presence of dignitaries and graduating students and extended greetings to President Bola Tinubu.

He paid tribute to the institution’s founding inspiration, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, describing his legacy as an enduring source of inspiration.

The Chancellor also appreciated the Federal Government, Federal Ministry of Education, National Universities Commission (NUC), benefactors and friends of the university for their financial, infrastructural and moral support.

Similarly, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Barr. Monsur Olugbenga Kukoyi, congratulated the graduating students, describing the convocation as a celebration of perseverance, character and scholarship rather than merely a university tradition.