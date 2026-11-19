VP Shettima

‎….Says never before has Nigeria seen top opposition figures defying partisanship to endorse candidate of another party

…I’m still in APC – Ngige

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‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎ABUJA — THE Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has declared that the welfare and prosperity of the South-East region have been at the forefront of President Bola Tinubu’s agenda since his first day in office.

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‎He said targeted federal initiatives, critical infrastructure investments and inclusive governance remain central to uplifting the region and fostering lasting prosperity across all five South-Eastern states.

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‎Senator Shettima, who spoke on Thursday in Awka, Anambra State, while rallying support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally, noted that he was speaking in his capacity as a titled friend of the region.

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‎”So, I am speaking to you today as a titled friend of the Igbo, as the Enyi Ndigbo of Anambra State, as the Enyioma Ndigbo I of Abia State, and as the Aka Ekpuchi Ọnwa I of Ebonyi State.

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‎”I am here to assure you that your President, our leader, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Eze Udo of Igboland, has made the welfare and prosperity of the South-East a top priority since the very day he was sworn into office,” he declared.

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‎Acknowledging that no part of Nigeria could rival the enterprise of the South-East, VP Shettima said the geopolitical zone has proven again and again that the salvation of Nigeria rests on the promise to make the nation’s economy globally competitive.

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‎He pointed out that while the Tinubu administration has answered the “challenge in the most eloquent way possible,” it is proudly returning to the region to share the news that the economy is growing at an unprecedented pace after a series of difficult reforms.

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‎Senator Shettima appealed to the people of Anambra State to re-elect President Tinubu, basing his case not only on the effectiveness of the President’s reforms, which have brought higher federal allocations to the state, but also on the argument that the Presidency cannot be won merely by reciting phony statistics about developing nations.

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‎His words: “So, we have come to you today to seek your support to renew our mandate. This is not only because our reforms have made more money available to Anambra State, as they have to all South-East states and to all states of the federation.

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‎”The road to the Presidency cannot be paved with cramming bogus statistics about Bangladesh, like someone we all know. Anambra Kwenu, we must keep this unbeatable bond alive because there is no party that offers Ndigbo a more promising road to the Presidential Villa than the APC.”

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‎Stating that the performance of the Tinubu administration was clearly visible, the Vice President noted that the wave of opposition leaders endorsing the President was unprecedented.

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‎”I know you have seen our performance for yourselves, and your Governor has never failed to acknowledge it. Never before have we witnessed, on this scale, leading figures of opposition parties defying partisan conventions to endorse the President of another party for election. This is a remarkable moment in our political history, and we do not take it for granted,” he declared.

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‎The VP outlined the administration’s positive impact on the South-East, highlighting the rollout of Operation UDO KA, designed to ensure Mondays are as safe as any other day and to neutralise those destroying businesses in the region.

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‎He also noted the rehabilitation of the First Niger Bridge, alongside ongoing work on the Anambra access-road component of the Second Niger Bridge, the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway and the Onitsha–Owerri corridor.

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‎Senator Shettima described Anambra State as “the home of the political giants, intellectuals, industrialists and technocrats who have defined” Nigeria’s history, recalling that the first Nigerian President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, an Igbo man from Anambra, “was an enduring reminder of what happens when we collaborate to form a unified front.”

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‎He described the state Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, as a quintessential embodiment of the late Azikiwe, saying he readily calls to mind the Zik of Africa.

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‎”He (Soludo) is, like Zik of blessed memory, an intellectual of encyclopaedic distinction. He is, like Zik, a pan-Nigerian advocate with practical insights into the nature of power. He is, like Zik, a scholar whose work preceded his entry into elected office.

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‎”These two men have shown us the possibility of an enduring bridge between the Igbo and the rest of Nigerians, and we shall honour what they have sacrificed to compel us to think beyond the confines of our ethnicities, our regions, our religions, our languages and our political affiliations,” he added.

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‎In his remarks, APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, while praising Governor Soludo for “making a smart decision to canvass for the winning team,” said he had come to Anambra State to present the best candidate to the people: the man who knows the way in education, the economy and infrastructure, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

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‎Urging the people to vote for the President for continued progress, he said President Tinubu cares about education and wants every Nigerian child to be educated. He added that gone are the days when a Nigerian child who aspired to go to school could not do so because there was no money.

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‎Also, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, advocated a shift from sentimental politics to strategic cooperation to drive development in Anambra State and the wider South-East.

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‎He argued that the success of Igbo people in business and commerce stems from strategic thinking rather than sentiment, just as he suggested that political progress requires moving away from protest-based approaches and focusing instead on strategic alliances.

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‎For his part, the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Senator Hope Uzodimma, commended Governor Soludo for his wise decision to support the President, noting that the Igbo have been at the forefront of development since the end of the civil war.

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‎While asking the people to vote wisely on Election Day, he urged them to visit the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), describing a vote for President Tinubu as a stand for unity, progress and further development.

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‎Former Governor of Anambra State and immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige said that people should be free to choose their preferred candidate in 2027 election.

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‎Ngige, who said that he still remained a member of the APC but on sabbatical, however, called on the people of the state to vote APC in all positions.

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‎Wrapping up, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, called for a solid national coalition, urging South-East leaders to support President Tinubu in 2027.

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‎He charged the region to embrace the national political coalition and move into the mainstream, emphasising that achieving the Presidency requires broad cross-regional alliances rather than isolated regional efforts.

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‎Senator Yari cautioned against political narratives suggesting that a single-term presidency could be achieved without broad national consensus, stressing that sustainable political power is built through partnership and inclusion.