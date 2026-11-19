Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is to finance export-oriented Nigerian Small and Medium -sized Enterprises (SMEs).

The Regional bank announced that the facility would be provided through the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

“The facility will finance working capital and capital expenditure for export and intra-African trade activities, with eligible businesses in fashion, film, music, design and the wider creative industries among the intended beneficiaries,” Afreximbank said in a statement issued toay.

The facility reinforces Afreximbank’s broader commitment to expanding access to finance for African SMEs and exporters, including eligible businesses in the creative economy, the institution said.

It said the agreement was signed on behalf of Afreximbank by Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development, and on behalf of NEXIM by Mr. Abba Bello, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer , at the recent CANEX event in Lagos.

“Nigeria’s SMEs and export-oriented businesses need access to finance to expand production, invest in productive capacity and compete in new markets. This US$30 million facility will enable NEXIM to provide the working capital and investment financing required to support their growth and increase Nigeria’s exports across Africa and beyond,” Mrs. Awani was quoted as saying.

“By combining NEXIM’s export-finance capabilities with Afreximbank’s trade and development mandate, we can help more Nigerian enterprises build the capacity required to participate in regional and global value chains. Eligible creative businesses will also be able to benefit from the facility, supporting CANEX’s broader objective of connecting African talent and enterprise with appropriate finance and market opportunities,” she added.

Welcoming the partnership, Mr. Abba Bello, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEXIM said,

“We are delighted to partner with Afreximbank to expand financing opportunities for Nigerian exporters. This US$30 million facility marks an important step in our efforts to help more businesses add value locally, fulfil export orders and reach new markets across Africa and beyond. SMEs operating across the export value chain, including eligible businesses in the creative industries, will also be able to access financing through this facility. We are particularly pleased that this partnership will help more Nigerian businesses strengthen their capacity to compete in regional and global markets, supporting our country’s economic diversification.”

The Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) is Afreximbank’s flagship programme for Africa’s creative and cultural industries. It supports the development of commercially sustainable, export-ready creative businesses through access to finance, skills, markets, commercial partnerships and policy support.

CANEX WKND 2026 took place from 5 to 8 November at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Cultural & Creative Arts in Lagos. Organised by Afreximbank, hosted by the Government of Nigeria and delivered in partnership with the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat, it brought together creatives, investors, buyers and policymakers from Africa, the Caribbean and the diaspora.

NEXIM is Nigeria’s export credit agency and is owned equally by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and the Central Bank of Nigeria.