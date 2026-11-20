By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

ABEOKUTA — Students of state-owned polytechnics in Ogun State on Thursday protested at the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, demanding Governor Dapo Abiodun’s urgent intervention to end the lingering industrial dispute between the state government and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

The protest, organised by hundreds of students under the aegis of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), followed the expiration of two separate 48-hour ultimatums issued to the government without what the students described as concrete action towards resolving the dispute.

The strike, which has kept students out of classrooms for about 10 days, has disrupted academic activities across the six state-owned polytechnics.

Armed with placards bearing inscriptions such as “Gov. Dapo Abiodun, please end ASUP strike”, “Save Polytechnic Education Now”, “Our Lecturers Must Return to the Classroom” and “Attend to Our Lecturers’ Demands”, the protesters urged the governor to intervene personally and ensure an immediate resolution of the crisis.

Speaking during the demonstration, the Chairman of NAPS, Ogun State Liaison Council, Comrade Joshua Opatunmibi, said the students had exhausted available diplomatic channels and could no longer remain silent while their academic future was being jeopardised.

He explained that the protest was not intended to confront the state government but to draw attention to the hardship caused by the prolonged strike and demand decisive action.

Opatunmibi said the students had made several appeals to the government and issued two 48-hour ultimatums without the desired response.

He said: “On November 12, we issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state government, appealing to Governor Dapo Abiodun to urgently intervene and bring an end to the ongoing ASUP strike.

“The 48 hours elapsed without any meaningful action from the government. Consequently, on Monday, we addressed another press conference, appealing to the government to come to our rescue because the strike had stalled our education. We also issued another 48-hour ultimatum.

“That ultimatum expired on Wednesday afternoon, but we were disappointed that nothing had been done to address our concerns. We are really unhappy. Does it mean that the government does not care about our plight?

“The closure of all the polytechnics in the state is seriously affecting us. We cannot continue to sit at home while our academic programmes and future plans are being put on hold.

“We are here to demonstrate that the voices of students matter. We are not fighting the government; we are simply demanding that the issues responsible for this strike be resolved.

“We cannot continue to put our future in jeopardy. We appeal to Governor Abiodun to please attend to the demands of our lecturers so that we can return to our respective institutions and complete our education.”

Also speaking, a NAPS member, Kolade Musbau, expressed disappointment over what he described as the government’s lack of urgency in resolving the dispute, saying students were bearing the brunt of the industrial action.

Musbau lamented that students who should be attending lectures and progressing with their academic programmes had been forced to remain at home, threatening their ability to complete their studies within the stipulated period.

He said: “The students are not happy that, instead of being in school, we are at home wasting valuable time because of this ASUP strike. Despite our repeated appeals, it appears that the government is not ready to do the needful.

“We have, therefore, been left with no option but to embark on this protest to draw the government’s attention to our plight and demand urgent intervention to end the strike.

“We are all eager to return to our respective institutions and complete our studies within the expected period. We appeal to Governor Abiodun to bring this strike to an end without further delay.”

Responding on behalf of the state government, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Cabinet and Special Services, Mr Dolamu Idowu-Agida, assured the protesters that the government was making efforts to resolve the disagreement with the lecturers.

Idowu-Agida disclosed that the government had held two meetings with relevant stakeholders to address the issues surrounding the industrial action.

He also revealed that approval had been granted for an increase in the monthly subvention to all state-owned polytechnics, expressing optimism that the strike would be called off within 48 hours.

He said: “I want to assure you that the state government has held meetings with relevant stakeholders on this matter twice. The government is seriously addressing your concerns.

“As of yesterday, approval had been granted for an increase in the subvention to all the polytechnics in the state.

“The issues raised by your lecturers are receiving serious consideration. I want to assure you that the matter will soon be resolved and your lecturers will return to the classrooms.

“Be rest assured that your lecturers should be back in the classrooms within the next 48 hours.”

It will be recalled that lecturers in the six state-owned polytechnics in Ogun State embarked on an indefinite strike last Wednesday following the expiration of a 15-day ultimatum issued to the state government to address their outstanding demands.

The industrial action followed the alleged non-implementation of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) and Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), as well as concerns over what the union described as inadequate funding of the institutions.

ASUP had also faulted the government’s continued payment of a monthly subvention of N5 million to some of the state-owned polytechnics, arguing that the amount had remained unchanged for more than a decade despite prevailing economic realities and rising operational costs.

Among its major demands, the union is seeking payment of outstanding CATA and EAA entitlements, as well as an immediate review and upward adjustment of the monthly subvention to N100 million for all state-owned polytechnics.

The union maintained that increased funding was necessary to meet the institutions’ operational needs, improve the quality of education and ensure effective delivery of academic programmes.