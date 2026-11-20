By Innocent Anaba

THE long-awaited trial of four persons accused of the alleged murder of Prince Akinloye Ademola and Sherriff Ishola Salami in the Ajiran area of Lagos State commenced yesterday, with the Lagos State prosecution opening its case before the court.



The trial began before Justice A. Muyideen of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere.Those standing trial are Sefiu Fatai, aka Fabo; Yusuf Ismail, aka Bariga; Tajudeen Ahmed, aka Ahmed Ajiran; and Bode Ajose.



The prosecution team was led by the Lagos State Solicitor-General, Mr Adebayo Haroon, while the defence counsel included Mr O. Ajanaku, Mr R. Owolabi, Mr Olalekan Ojo, SAN, and Mr Gbenga Ojo, who represented the third defendant. Mr M. Familola represented the fourth defendant.



The prosecution called its first witness, ASP Nosiru Isiaka, a police officer attached to Special Squad 1 of the Lagos State Police Command, who testified on the circumstances surrounding the investigation and eventual arrest of the defendants.



In his evidence-in-chief, ASP Isiaka narrated how the police initially arrested the first two suspects, Sefiu Fatai, aka Fabo, and Yusuf Ismail, aka Bariga, and how the third suspect was later arrested through the technical team from the Inspector-General of Police’s office in the Ajiran area of Ajah.

He further told the court how investigations eventually led to the arrest of the third defendant. He was about to narrate how the investigation led to the arrest of the fourth suspect, Mr Ahmed Tajudeen, when his testimony was interrupted by the defence counsel. The police witness, while recounting the investigative steps taken by his team, explained how information obtained during the investigation helped the police establish links between the four defendants and the alleged murder of the two victims.

However, proceedings were interrupted by objections from the defence counsel, Ojo, SAN, and the other three lawyers representing the defendants, who challenged the manner in which the prosecution witness was presenting his evidence.

Ojo, who is the leading counsel to the defendants, argued that the police Investigating Police Officer (IPO), being the first prosecution witness, could not give evidence.

in a manner suggesting that he personally witnessed the circumstances surrounding the killings when, in fact, he was only an investigating officer who was not present at the scene of the alleged crime.

He maintained that the witness must confine his testimony to facts within his personal knowledge and properly distinguish between what he personally did or observed during the investigation and information allegedly obtained from other persons in the course of police inquiries.

The objection interrupted the proceedings as the defence sought to ensure that the prosecution’s evidence remained within the boundaries of admissible evidence under the law.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned until November 25.