President Tinubu

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‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎ABUJA — Ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Thursday adopted President Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate and handed him the party’s flag.

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‎Governor Charles Soludo and the party’s national chairman handed the flag to President Tinubu at an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign event in Awka, Anambra State.

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‎Prof. Soludo said, “We resolved, in the spirit of one Nigeria, progressivism, cooperative federalism, unity and the progress of our indivisible, united Nigeria, to hand our flag to Prese

ent Tinubu.”

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‎He said all APGA members would canvass votes for President Tinubu.

‎He advocated political engagement and bridge-building rather than what he described as isolationism, saying this approach would ensure regional prosperity.

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‎Soludo said Ndigbo should adopt a political strategy that rejects political isolation and ethnic intolerance, noting that such attitudes limit political leverage and risk wasting productive years through internal conflict.

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‎He encouraged building bridges towards a united nation where all citizens could thrive, regardless of their location or ethnicity. He also asserted that the 2027 election was effectively decided in favour of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

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‎He claimed that no other presidential candidate had presented a credible alternative or a superior manifesto. He added that there was significant consensus on the administration’s approach to security and economic stability, which he credited with rescuing the economy from collapse.

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‎The governor described wasting political opportunities as a high-stakes mistake with significant long-term consequences. He stressed that solidarity with the Tinubu government was a means of securing future political influence in 2027.

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‎For his part, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, advocated a shift from sentimental politics to strategic cooperation to drive development in Anambra State and the wider South-East.

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‎He argued that the success of Igbo people in business and commerce stems from strategic thinking rather than sentiment.

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‎He suggested that political progress requires moving away from protest-based approaches and focusing instead on strategic alliances.