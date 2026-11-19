President Tinubu
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA — Ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Thursday adopted President Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate and handed him the party’s flag.
Governor Charles Soludo and the party’s national chairman handed the flag to President Tinubu at an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign event in Awka, Anambra State.
Prof. Soludo said, “We resolved, in the spirit of one Nigeria, progressivism, cooperative federalism, unity and the progress of our indivisible, united Nigeria, to hand our flag to Prese
ent Tinubu.”
He said all APGA members would canvass votes for President Tinubu.
He advocated political engagement and bridge-building rather than what he described as isolationism, saying this approach would ensure regional prosperity.
Soludo said Ndigbo should adopt a political strategy that rejects political isolation and ethnic intolerance, noting that such attitudes limit political leverage and risk wasting productive years through internal conflict.
He encouraged building bridges towards a united nation where all citizens could thrive, regardless of their location or ethnicity. He also asserted that the 2027 election was effectively decided in favour of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.
He claimed that no other presidential candidate had presented a credible alternative or a superior manifesto. He added that there was significant consensus on the administration’s approach to security and economic stability, which he credited with rescuing the economy from collapse.
The governor described wasting political opportunities as a high-stakes mistake with significant long-term consequences. He stressed that solidarity with the Tinubu government was a means of securing future political influence in 2027.
For his part, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, advocated a shift from sentimental politics to strategic cooperation to drive development in Anambra State and the wider South-East.
He argued that the success of Igbo people in business and commerce stems from strategic thinking rather than sentiment.
He suggested that political progress requires moving away from protest-based approaches and focusing instead on strategic alliances.
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