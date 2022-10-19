Stakeholders in the credit rating and capital market industries unanimously agreed that enhanced collaboration among players is essential for infrastructural development and economic growth. This call was made at the 2022 Annual International Credit Rating Webinar hosted recently by credit rating firm, DataPro.

Themed “Boosting Infrastructure Development Through Pension Funds’ Investments: The Role of Credit Rating Agencies,” the event gathered global players in the sectors to deliberate on strategies for the utilization of Pension Funds for economic development.

The Managing Director of DataPro, Abimbola Adeseyoju, in his welcome address, remarked that the event is a continuation of the Company’s collective efforts at promoting the value proposition of the Credit Rating Industry as an unbiased and efficient way of allocating financial resources within the capital market which ultimately will result to economic growth and national prosperity.

He noted, however, that for this to happen, there is a need for far-reaching partnerships among industry players and heavy investment in technology. He stated: “Collaboration and cooperation will foster new ideas and value creation. Consequently, we welcome the idea of a Pan-African Association of Credit Rating Agency as leverage for global standards where everybody within the space will feel welcome as equals.”

Italian risk management expert and Scientific Director at FinTech & Insurtech Observatory, Professor Marco Giorgino, in his keynote address, posited that FinTech is a powerful driver of innovation in the financial services market, but innovation strategies cannot be improved without cooperation; hence, the need for partnership and collaboration that will unlock needed funds.

He also called on Credit Rating Agencies to embrace digital technology such as big data and machine learning to properly assess risk. Prof. Giorgino maintained: “Without incorporation with technology providers and digital companies in fields like big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence and the likes, it will be very difficult to be competitive and to integrate without embracing these innovative factors”.

Meanwhile, the panel session at the webinar which featured industry captains maintained that even though the total pension fund assets fall short of the requisite amount to bridge the existing infrastructure deficit in the country, however, strategic utilization of some of the funds to this end will be a step in the right direction. Speaking on the panel, the Managing Director of CrusaderSterling Pensions, Olufemi Odukoya said: “There is a massive gap between what we have in the pension asset as against what is required to fund infrastructural development. Besides that, pension funds are regulated and there are specific percentages that the regulator has prescribed per fund depending on the aggressive appetite of contributors.”

The panellists also agreed that every fund advanced for infrastructure development is backed up by restrictions, requirements and regulations that meet all global standards, making the investment of Pension Funds almost risk-free. The CEO of Investment Banking at United Capital Plc, Dr Gbadebo Adenrele stated that bridging the gap between funding and infrastructural developments was vital to infrastructural development and the more conversant investors are of infrastructure as an asset class, the more they will gravitate towards it.

On his part, the Managing Director of Afrinvest Capital Limited, Suru Daniels, quipped that the pension fund in infrastructure was not enough while stating that there is a significant scope to widen the pension funds available for infrastructural development. He further noted that the way to go about it to guarantee security of principal and return is to ensure that instruments are properly rated, structured and sold to knowledgeable investors. The panel session was moderated by DataPro’s Chief Rating Officer, Prince Oladele Adeoye.

In his Goodwill message, the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda who was represented by Ibrahim Boye, Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services, commended DataPro Limited for coming up with such a program aimed at addressing the factors responsible for Nigeria’s stunted growth in terms of infrastructural development gaps.

Furthermore, The Director General, of Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), A.B. Okauru while delivering his goodwill message expressed his belief that the Capital Market is still largely untapped for State Governments in the country, with less than a quarter of them participating in the market annually.

The Managing Director of International Islamic Rating Agency (IIRA), Faheem Ahmad, detailed the benefits embedded in Sukuk funds as one of the alternatives for funding infrastructure developments. He implied that Nigeria is a fertile land and there is the need to unlock opportunities in Islamic finance to further boost the Nigerian Capital Market.