Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has embraced the nickname “Daddy Subsidy” as he marked his 80th birthday on Wednesday, promising Nigerians that relief would come and pledging to make the country affordable again.

Atiku, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, made the remark in a post on X while thanking Nigerians for their birthday wishes and prayers.

He said the nickname was among the names Nigerians had given him that he particularly enjoyed, adding that he remained committed to making life easier for citizens.

Of all the names Nigerians have given me, "Daddy Subsidy" may be the one I enjoy most on my birthday. Thank you for your kind wishes, and for the prayer that warmed my afternoon.



To the sons and daughters scattered across the country: relief is coming, and it will follow the… https://t.co/LZo7x3Mgf9 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 25, 2026

“Of all the names Nigerians have given me, ‘Daddy Subsidy’ may be the one I enjoy most on my birthday. Thank you for your kind wishes, and for the prayer that warmed my afternoon,” he wrote.

Addressing Nigerians across the country, the former vice-president promised that relief was coming, making an apparent reference to his position on petrol subsidy and the hardship associated with its removal.

“To the sons and daughters scattered across the country: relief is coming, and it will follow the barrel. I will make Nigeria affordable again,” Atiku added.

Atiku’s birthday message comes amid continued political debate over the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of petrol subsidy, which has contributed to increased living and transportation costs.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Atiku on his 80th birthday, commending his contributions to Nigeria’s political development, democracy, education and the private sector.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said he shared with Atiku a commitment to democratic pluralism, political participation and allowing Nigerians to present alternative ideas on governance.

The president recalled supporting Atiku’s 2007 presidential ambition under the defunct Action Congress platform, saying the decision reflected his belief that democracy thrives when political actors are free to compete and contribute to national discourse.

Tinubu also praised Atiku’s investments in education and entrepreneurship, particularly the establishment of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, which he said had contributed to expanding access to higher education and developing human capital.

Despite their differences in political affiliation and views on national issues, Tinubu said their shared commitment to Nigeria’s unity and democratic stability remained important.

He wished the former vice-president good health, renewed strength and many more years of service to Nigeria and humanity as he joined the octogenarian club.