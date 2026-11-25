Osubi Airport Manager, Egwuatu and representatives of participating agencies during the crash simulation exercise at the Osubi Airport, Okpe LGA, Delta state.

…Drill identifies emergency response gaps, need for modern equipment

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI — The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Alfred Diete-Spiff Airport, Osubi, Delta State, has conducted its first simulated aircraft crash rescue exercise in about 20 years to assess its emergency response capabilities and identify areas requiring improvement.

The exercise, conducted at about 1:30pm on the airport’s airside, simulated an aircraft crash involving passengers who sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Several emergency response agencies participated in the drill, including the Nigerian Navy Hospital and Air Station Fire Service, Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Fire Service, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Delta Procare Hospital, Nigerian Ports Authority Health Service and Renaissance Africa Energy Fire Service.

Speaking after the exercise, the Airport Manager, Winston Egwuatu, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, saying identified operational gaps would be addressed to strengthen the airport’s emergency response capacity.

He explained that the exercise was designed to test the preparedness of personnel, availability of equipment and effectiveness of established emergency procedures.

“No simulation exercise is perfect. It was actually meant to test the preparedness of both the officers who are going to be deployed, the materials and also the procedures.

“The purpose of this is to identify the gaps and close them, so that when it is deployed, we will deploy better,” he said.

Egwuatu, who spoke alongside departmental heads, said observers from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) identified areas requiring improvement, particularly personnel training and retraining.

He noted that the airport had recorded operational improvements since its transition from an airstrip but stressed the need for additional operational vehicles and modern firefighting equipment.

“Within resources available to the management of the airport, we have done very well. This airport used to be an airstrip. Now it’s operating as an airport. That means there have been some level of upgrade.

“However, there is need for improvement in regards to operational vehicles and state-of-the-art fire tankers to meet the time that we find ourselves now,” he said.

The airport manager disclosed that observations from the exercise would be compiled into a comprehensive report to guide corrective measures and requests requiring intervention from higher authorities.

He also emphasised the importance of effective collaboration among emergency response agencies, noting that prompt intervention could determine survival during an aircraft accident.

“It is in the interest of everybody to deploy, all of us who have the wherewithal to not just respond, but respond timely. Because that timely response is critical. It can save the life of someone,” Egwuatu said.

He commended the participating organisations and other stakeholders for their cooperation, adding that FAAN planned to produce a video documentary of the exercise for educational purposes and to promote improved emergency preparedness.

Earlier, NCAA observers, Maureen Amewhule and Engr. Okrinade Ahmed, commended the airport management for organising the simulation, praising the alertness, professionalism and coordination demonstrated by personnel during the exercise.

They, however, called for more training, particularly for medical personnel, improved inter-agency collaboration and regular engagements among stakeholders.

The exercise, which is a regulatory requirement of the NCAA, was conducted without disrupting normal airport operations.