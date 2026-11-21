By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — Oxfam Nigeria has raised the alarm over the prevalence of gender-based violence in the country, disclosing that more than one in five Nigerian women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical or sexual violence.

The organisation also disclosed that 23.4 per cent of women in Nigeria had experienced intimate partner violence, while the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recorded 84,187 complaints of domestic violence in 2024.

Oxfam’s Country Director in Nigeria, Tijani Ahmed Hamza, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a press conference to commemorate the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and formally introduce its five-year FemFocus programme.

Hamza said the figures, drawn from the 2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey and NHRC records, highlighted the urgent need for stronger institutional responses, improved survivor support services and better access to justice.

He expressed concern that despite progress in enacting laws to combat gender-based violence, implementation remained weak, with several states lacking essential facilities to support survivors.

According to him, 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory have domesticated the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act or enacted equivalent legislation, but 14 states still lack Sexual Assault Referral Centres.

He added that only eight states maintained consistent forensic services, while six had neither referral centres nor shelters for survivors.

“Nigeria’s crisis is no longer primarily a gap in laws; it is a gap in implementation, financing and infrastructure,” he said.

The Oxfam director further noted that financial constraints continued to prevent many survivors from accessing justice, with some spending as much as N100,000 out of pocket in pursuit of justice.

He said the FemFocus programme was designed to address these challenges through improved survivor support services, stronger legal accountability and enhanced protection for Women Human Rights Defenders.

The five-year initiative, which will run from 2026 to 2030, is supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, with €6.4 million allocated to Nigeria.

Hamza said the programme would focus on preventing violence against women and girls, expanding access to survivor-centred services, strengthening laws and institutional accountability, and protecting women human rights defenders.

He urged federal and state governments, law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, traditional institutions, the media and the private sector to support survivors, provide funding for grassroots feminist movements and ensure accountability.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of Christian Women for Excellence, Empowerment and Development and Chairperson of the African Women Leaders Network, Prof. Fummilayo Para-Mallam, urged stakeholders to move beyond repeated awareness campaigns and adopt practical measures to address gender-based violence.

She called on Oxfam to collaborate with the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Gender Centre at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and contribute to the ongoing review of the National Gender Policy.

Para-Mallam also emphasised the need for donor-funded programmes to invest in building the institutional capacity of local partners to ensure the sustainability of interventions beyond the funding period.

Similarly, the Executive Director of Kebekache Women Development and Research Centre, Dr. Emem Okon, advocated greater community participation in efforts to tackle violence against women and girls.

She urged stakeholders to engage traditional institutions, men, families and other influential groups in challenging harmful practices and changing attitudes that encourage violence.

Okon also called for measures to discourage families of survivors from accepting financial compensation from alleged perpetrators in exchange for withdrawing legal complaints.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the Public and Private Development Centre, Lucy James Abagi, stressed the importance of sustainable funding for interventions addressing gender-based violence.

She urged governments, philanthropists and other stakeholders to establish sustainable funding mechanisms to ensure that projects and justice-sector interventions continued to deliver results beyond the lifespan of donor support.