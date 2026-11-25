By Sekinat Osundiji

Apala singer Musiliu ‘Haruna’ Ishola has recounted how a performance at a family party ended with him being slapped by a female guest after a song he sang to entertain another wife offended her.

Ishola shared the experience while speaking to young artistes at a recent gathering, explaining how he became caught in a disagreement between two wives despite having no knowledge of the tension in the family.

Fuji Apala legend Alhaji Haruna Ishola narrated how a woman slapped him while he was performing years ago. According to him, she later came to apologize with ₦1 million, the first time he had ever seen that kind of money in his life. pic.twitter.com/Q3tZw1Kky3 — PENTANE🎤💜💡 (@Thepentane_) November 24, 2026

According to him, the senior wife had specifically requested his performance at the party, but the junior wife initially objected to having Apala music at the event.

He said the husband eventually invited him because he did not want to disregard the senior wife’s preference.

However, when Ishola mounted the stage, the junior wife began enjoying his performance, dancing and spraying him money.

The singer said he was singing about enemies and their downfall while the junior wife danced, but the performance apparently offended the senior wife, who interpreted the lyrics as an indirect reference to her.

Recounting the incident, Ishola said: “I was singing about enemies while the second wife was dancing. Then the first wife came and slapped me.”

He described the impact of the slap, saying: “The slap was so heavy that I started seeing what looked like a thousand stars.”

Ishola said members of his team were ready to retaliate, but he instructed them to leave the woman alone to prevent the situation from escalating.

He subsequently left the stage and went backstage, where he reflected on the humiliation.

He said: “I went backstage and asked myself what kind of job I was doing that someone could just slap me.”

The singer said the husband later came to meet him and brought the senior wife, who knelt to apologise for her actions.

According to Ishola, she questioned why he had chosen a song that appeared to mock her while entertaining the junior wife, reminding him that she was responsible for inviting him to perform at the party.

He explained to her that he had no knowledge of the disagreement between the women and had only been doing his job as an entertainer.

Ishola said the couple later went into a room and returned with N1 million, which he described as the first time he received such an amount from a performance.

He attributed the unexpected reward to his patience and decision not to allow his team to retaliate, saying his response prevented the situation from escalating.

The singer added that the family has continued to invite him to perform at their events.

Vanguard News