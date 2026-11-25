…Urges governments to rescue abductees, protect communities and prosecute perpetrators

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has condemned renewed attacks, killings, abductions and destruction of property in parts of Plateau, Niger, Benue, Kaduna and Borno states, calling on the Federal Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable communities.

The forum also expressed concern over the prolonged captivity of schoolchildren abducted from Mussa and Lassa communities in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, demanding their immediate rescue.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by its National Spokesman, Luka Binniyat, the MBF said the children, abducted in May and June respectively, had remained with their captors for months.

It urged the Federal Government and security agencies to make their rescue an overriding national priority.

The forum expressed particular concern over reported attacks and destruction in Bong community, Doemak District of Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State, as well as killings and abductions in Luman Ba’are community, Shagunu Ward, and Wawa community in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

It also condemned reported deadly attacks and reprisals in parts of Niger State, warning against collective punishment and retaliatory violence.

The statement read, “We condemn the killing of innocent people, regardless of their ethnic or religious identities, and caution against collective punishment and retaliatory violence.”

The forum said the incidents reflected a wider pattern of insecurity across the Middle Belt, noting that communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Mangu and other parts of Plateau State had continued to experience attacks and loss of lives.

It added that communities in Logo, Ukum and other local government areas of Benue State had also suffered deadly attacks, displacement and destruction of livelihoods.

On Southern Kaduna, the MBF recalled the April attacks on Ariko community in Kachia Local Government Area, which reportedly resulted in killings and mass abductions.

It also cited subsequent attacks on Awon community and the November 4 attack on Akwando, both in Kachia LGA, where two people were reportedly killed and several others abducted.

The forum described the continued captivity of residents and reports of deaths among some abductees as unacceptable.

It further urged settlers and residents in Middle Belt communities to respect the cultures, traditions, values and established authorities of their host communities.

The MBF cautioned against the use of violence to intimidate host communities, displace residents or seize ancestral lands.

However, it also warned host communities and individuals against taking the law into their own hands, stressing that grievances or disagreements could not justify mob action, revenge killings or destruction of property.

“Anyone who breaks the law must be reported to the appropriate authorities and made to face justice,” the statement added.

The forum called on governments and security agencies to act swiftly, protect all communities, rescue people held in captivity and ensure that perpetrators of violence were brought to justice without discrimination.

“The Middle Belt must be a home where everyone lives in peace, respects one another and obeys the law,” it said.