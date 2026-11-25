Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has shut down four churches across the state over alleged persistent noise pollution.

The enforcement exercise was carried out by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as part of the government’s efforts to enforce environmental regulations and protect residents from excessive noise.

LASEPA disclosed this in a statement posted on its X handle on Wednesday.

The affected churches are Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), located at Chief Lawani Adeniyi Dosunmu Crescent, Lambada, Ajah; The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, at 13, Sade Shobakin Street, Ona Ara Bus Stop, Ipaja-Ayobo; God’s Word Faith Ministries, at Olayemi Odukoya, Atan Kekere Bus Stop, off Ipaja-Ayobo; and His Presence Redemptions Ministry International, at 3, Olayemi Odukoya, Atan Kekere Bus Stop, off Ipaja-Ayobo.

The agency said the exercise was conducted in line with the state government’s directives to ensure compliance with environmental laws.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, sealed four establishments across Lagos State for persistent noise pollution.

“The exercise was conducted in line with the directives of the Lagos State Government to ensure strict adherence to environmental laws, safeguard public health and promote a cleaner, healthier and safer environment for residents.”

LASEPA added that the enforcement was part of its ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with environmental regulations across the state.

The latest action comes weeks after the agency sealed All Christians Gathering Ministry in Surulere following repeated complaints by residents over late-night noise pollution.

The state government has also warned religious and entertainment centres against violating noise pollution regulations, saying establishments found culpable would face sanctions following investigations and warnings.

Under LASEPA’s noise pollution guidelines, permissible noise levels in residential areas must not exceed 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night.

The agency also requires religious centres to operate in enclosed and soundproofed buildings, with the use of loudspeakers regulated to prevent disturbance to neighbouring residents.