By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Wife of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has described her husband as the “incoming President of Nigeria” as he turned 80 on Wednesday, saying he is “not tired” and that his vision for the country is “even clearer.”

In a birthday tribute titled “Daddy at 80”, Chief Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar, the former Second Lady of Nigeria, said she was celebrating “the Incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come May 29th, 2027 by the Special Grace of God.”

“At 80, you are not tired. At 80, your vision for Nigeria is even clearer. I have walked with you through valleys and mountains, and I know what God has placed in you for Nigeria,” she wrote.

She said Nigeria needed his “experience,” his “capacity, and your compassionate heart now more than ever.” According to her, this is “reflecting in the enthusiastic and passionate ways Nigerians turned out to cheer you to victory as you articulate your policies and canvass support for your presidential aspiration come January 16, 2027.”

Titi said the milestone coincided with 57 years of marriage. “Eighty years of a life well-lived and Fifty-seven years of a love that has stood the test of time. When I first met you as a young lady, I saw a cute, handsome, principled, brilliant, focused Customs officer with big dreams. I did not know I was meeting a destiny.”

She credited her husband with the support that led her into the campaign against human trafficking. “Many men would have stopped their wife from confronting human trafficking. You did not. You not only gave me the wings to fly, but the inspiration, the courage, the confidence and the wherewithal to fight for humanity and the vulnerables. You told me, ‘Titi, go and save those girls.'”

She said the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) was born from that encouragement in 1999. “A law was made to criminalize human trafficking in Nigeria and NAPTIP was established to save millions.

“The woman I am today – the Lecturer, the Advocate, the Amazing Amazon, the Former Second Lady of Nigeria, the Grand Matron to several Organizations – I am because you allowed me to become,” she said.

Titi also paid tribute to Atiku’s record in public service. “Nigeria has known you as a diligent Customs Officer, a successful businessman, a two-term Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who chaired the National Economic Council that paid off the country’s foreign debt and a democrat who has kept faith with democracy even when it was costly. You don’t just make promises; you build systems. You don’t just talk about privatization and jobs; you did it.

“Only few people know how many school fees you pay silently; how many widows you feed daily; how many young people you gave jobs in and out of government, how many lives you have touched directly or indirectly and how many destinies you have transformed positively. Your philanthropy does not have a camera. It has a heart.”

As a father, she said, Atiku taught their children “that wealth without character is poverty” and “that education is the greatest inheritance. If in another world, I have the opportunity to pick a life partner, I will not hesitate to choose you again, again and again.”