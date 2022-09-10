Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

By Bola Giwa

Governors seeking reelection bid has never been a novel adventure. This often comes when most of them try to complete some projects initiated in their first term and ensure that they finish the unfinished businesses of governance in their first administration.

In handy comes in the Kwara State governor who some people have given so many sobriquet owing to his stellar performances across the State. Anyone that is familiar with the administrative and political narratives of Kwara would appreciate the political and administrative wizardry of the incumbent governor of the State.

Because, in all honesty, Kwara never had it good like this. After the unusual political hurricane of O’toge revolution in 2019, the governor was sworn-in and he rolled up his sleeves to right the political and administrative wrongs of yester-years. By nature, governor AbudulRahman AbdulRazaq is not the garrulous type. He does his things without the usual encomium that some politicians court. As a result, some see him as a silent achiever and quiet revolutionist because he detests the normal fanfare of being sing-praised by some sycophants and adulators alike.

Despite the enormous resources of the State, some public infrastructures have always been in shambles before the advent of his government.

AA(AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq) as the governor is fondly called, his administration has constructed 600 blocks of classrooms through Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board(KWUSUBEB), across the sixteen local government education authority in the State; hundreds of classrooms have been renovated to enhance conducive learning environment; rehabilitation of 1335 classrooms across the State; construction of thousands of VIP toilets, provision of motorised boreholes and furniture to students, provision of digital literacy centres in 40 locations across the State; 238 Quality Assurance Officers were trained with requisite knowledge to improve efficiency and productivity; 300 School teachers were trained on vocational skills and capacity building; 1859 teachers were trained under the initiative of “Understanding the Pedagogy of Teaching and Learning”; professional trainings were organised which later provided support for 121 Schools Support Officers(SSO); organisation of training for 3800 science and mathematics teachers so as to improve ASEI lesson plan; 2480 teachers were trained for effective classroom management; 331 head teachers were trained on the roles of effective leadership; arrears and other emoluments of teaching and non-teaching staff for 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 were paid across the State; 2625 teachers were trained on how to teach “Jolly Phonics” which will effectively help teachers to teach reading and writing resourcefully; 2701 teachers were recruited and promoted across the State.

The AA led administration in the has also midwived the Smart School Initiatives with the approval of 31 schools under the SBMC-SIP; Team Kwara, an idea of AA for quality education emerged best during the the Presidential Inter Basic School Debate Competition, held in Lagos State, in December 2020.

At the State Polytechnic, popularly called Kwara Poly, meaningful and significant infrastructural developments have been recorded leading to academic expansion, improved teaching and learning through the adoption of Information and Communication Technology, ICT, improved welfare packages for staff and impactment of advanced skills and entrepreneurial trainings; completion of a Multipurpose Auditorium project which was initiated by the government of late Rear Admiral Muhammad Alabi Lawal; abandoned 2000-capacity auditorium was completed and furnished to taste and named after late Rear Admiral Lawal by AA’s government; abandoned 1000-capacity students’ hostel which was initiated by late Rear Admiral Lawal was completed through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund(TETFUND); millions of naira was released for the accreditation of some courses through the National Board of Technical Education(NBTE) so as to meet up with the requirements and stipulated standard for the continuation of some academic programmes; Higher National Diploma for Mass Communication Department was accredited along with the establishment of Campus Radio, Kwara Poly radio station with frequency modulation of 88.5fm, with a world class television studio in the Mass Communication Department.

The AA’s led-government renovated and upgraded lecture halls and hostels, staff quarters, provision of office furniture and other academic facilities, payment of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotional arrears, free medical outreach for staff, operation light up Kwara Poly through solar power; refurbishment of 25 industrial machines at the Institute of Technology for wood works, metals, mechanical and electrical works. The state Polytechnic also boasts of commercial bakery and production of table water.

Before the advent of AA’s led-administration in the State, some state roads were cratered and in deplorable conditions as this moved the governor to declare emergency overhaul on all the State roads. Today, Kwara is now a construction site with the constructions of 35km of llesa-Baruba-Gwanara road; 87km of Baruteen-Kaima road; 33km of Megida-Banni road; 6.5km of Alapa-Arobadi road; Town Hall and Station road in Erin-ile, Oyun local government; Museum road, Esie, Irepodun/Ifelodun; Oro-Ago-Oyate, in Ifelodun local government; Osi township road, Ekiti local government; Tipper Garage junction, Amule Adesoye, Offa; CAC Ogere road in Babanloma, Ifelodun local government; Ita-Ogunbo, Ita-Elefun; Gberia township road, Kaima; Tsaragi market, Batakpan Box, Culvert road, Edu local government; Tswata Bonzo road, Tsonga, Edu local government; Secretariat road, Lafiagi; Emir’s road, Patigi, Lafiagi; Shao township road, Moro local government; Sango-Akerebiata road with hydraulic structure and asphalt overlay, llorin; Awolowo-Danialu Primary School, llorin; Ipata-Oloje market internal road, llorin; College of Education road, llorin; Alore-Banni Adabiyyi road, llorin; Sobi Specialist Hospital, Gaa Osibi, Medina road, llorin; Oke Apomu, lle-Eletu Banni, llorin; Ode-Adana, Adana-Singini-lle-Eletu, Okekere, llorin; Baboko-Eruda, llorin; Koro Afoju, llorin; One-Ebo Primary School, lle-Alaaya, llorin; Ainbinu street, Idi-Igba, llorin; Erubu street, off Area Court Street, llorin; Oke Apomu, Sarumi, llorin; Alanamu-Akeyede area, llorin; Area Cour, Centre Igboro, llorin; Popo Gowa area, llorin; Baakini Agbaji, llorin; Baakini Ode-Alausa, llorin; Ita-Ogunbo, Ita-Eledun, Elefun-Idi ila Mosuid, llorin; Abata Sunkere, Ajibade-Ita-Merin, llorin; Abegunde Lamorunkun-Amule School, llorin; Okekura, Munabau Mosque, Agbarere, llorin; Offa-garrage, Sawmill, Olorunsogo, Asa Dam, Sanni Okin, Taiwo Isale-Oke, Niger road, Apalara/Al-Hikmah University, Atiku-Kadauna roads, Oseere, Kokoroka, Isale-Aluko road, llorin, New Yidi, road, llorin; Asa-Dam, Egbejila Airport road, llorin; Kishi-Kaima road; grading of some portions of Kaima-Kishi road; eroded portion of federal road at Otte was reconstructed; Coca-cola bridge in llorin was reconstructed.

Just as if the governor gets double allocation compared to the performances of the previous administrations in the State, infrastructural developments have been more entrenched as the governor keeps retooling the administrative incongruity in the State.

As a leader who believes that his best is not enough, he constructed four block of classrooms at Arabic College, Jebba; he completed one of four block of classrooms at the College of Health Technology, Offa; established 300-capacity of ICT centre in the College of Health Technology, Offa; procurement of ambulance for the College of Health Technology, Offa; he released N4,540,030 to Oke-Ode College of Nursing for the repair of leaking roof; renovation of Centre Igboro Health Centre, llorin; renovation of Oke-Agodi health centre; renovation of Idigba health centre, llorin; renovation of Oju-Ekun Health Centre, llorin; resuscitation of llorin College of Midwifery; approval of N40m to the College of Health Technology, Offa, for the accreditation of some courses; payment of over N700m salary arrears to Colleges of Education which was owed by the past administrations; release of N123,137,802 to the College of Technical Education, Lafiagi, College of Nursing and Midwifery, llorin, and CAILS, llorin, for the accreditation of some programmes; restoration of monthly subvention to State owned Colleges of Education; approval of N19,560,000 for Aircraft Insurance and Salaries; release of N19,573,363.54 outstanding salary and arrears to IVTEC, Ajase-Ipo; disbursement of bursary to 8,304 indigenous final year students in tertiary institutions across the country; procurement of DA42 propeller, ELT batteries and other IT equipment for flight operation at the International Aviation College, llorin; award of N100,000 scholarship to indigenous 179 law students across the country; release of N17.56m for the College of Law Accreditation exercise by the Council of Legal Education; approval of N1,800,000 for entrepreneurial program which was organised by MOTEST, 2019;

In the governor’s quest to boost adequate supply of electricity, some communities in the State that have been in total blackout have had their power restored with the procurement of and installation of 1N0 500 KVA 11/0.415KV at the Specialist Hospital, Sobi, llorin; installation of transformer at Upper Alagbado community, llorin; installation of 1NO 300KVA/0.415KV at Alenibora/Agbede community, Tanke, Oke-Odo, llorin; procurement and installation of 1N0 300KVA/0.415 at Ajegunle town, Ifelodun local government; replacement of faulty transformer at Igbaja waterworks; procurement and installation of 500KVA by 33/0.4KVA transformer at Oke-Fomo community, llorin; procurement and installation of 300KVA 33/0.45KVA transformer at Shirigweria community, Kaima; procurement of 500KVA transformer at Kemanji bye-pass community, Kaima; procurement and installation of 300KVA, 33/0.415KVA transformer at Liberty Water, along Fire Service road, Omu-Aran; procurement and installation of 300KVA/33 O.415KVA transformer at Ora-Ayoka community, off llofa road, Omu-Aran; procurement and installation of 500KVA transformer at Ita-Amodu, Niger junction, Oke-Aluko, llorin; rehabilitation of High Tension Networks along Ogboro Agbonle, llesha-Baruba, Gwanara, Gobo-Gwanara, Ningurume, Ira-Gwanara axis in Baruten local government; supply and installation of all-in-one solar street light at Ipata-Oloje market, llorin; procurement and installation of 1N0 300KVA 11/0.415KV transformer at Isale Araromi, Owatedo, Oro-Ago, Isin local government, and the metering of new Kwara State Secretariat Complex, Ahmadu Bello Way, llorin.

As a way of harping more on some social amenities, AA led-government has embarked on massive rehabilitations of Lafiagi water works; Asa-Dam water works; Gwanara water works; Kaima water works; Igbaja water works; Patigi water works; reticulation of Gold Club; Oro-Ago water works; Yashikira water works; Oyun water works, Lot2; Share water works; rehabilitation of Up Kwara water tanks across llorin metropolis; restorations of pipe borne water to Abata-Asunkere, Ayegbami, Alagbado, Harmony Estate; provision of industrial boreholes in some communities across the State: Okuta; Boriya; Gure; Kosubosu; Kenu; Taberu; Sinau; Shuta; Ningurume; llesha-Baruba; Shiya; Amule/Baruba; Ita-Elepa/Offa garage, Eiyekorin, Afon; Apata-Onire(Alapa); Foko; Ogbondoroko; Apata-Onire; Gaa-Bororo; Oja-Iya; Lapangba; Ojakoro; Kolofo; Olupo town; Budogbo; Gaa-turawa; Binna; Gaa-Laloke; Aliara; Abuyarin; Gbofe; Bi-Elesin; Owode-Oja; Olorunda; Lasoju; Araromi village; Budo-Oke; Popo village; Ayetoro-Otte Oja; Budo-Awero; Gaa-Obatte; Kaima ward 11; Gwanabe ward 1; Tenebo community; Kemanji-Berira community; Wajibe ward, Mallam Ayuba Mosque; Ogidi; Kongbari; Basin; Sango; Oke-Apomu; Adangba; Idi-Ape; Surulere; Balogun Ajikobi; Ita-Elepa/lle-Labe(Isale Koto); lle Elelu/Senni; lle-Ogun Oke-Oyi; Ajelende; Agboge Alalubosa; Gambari ward 11; Akogun Apado; HB-Angua Ggandamu; Oyekan; Magaji Are 11; Oju-Ekun; Idi-opopo Baruba; Woru-Oja Apado; Panada Agbeyangi; Oloro Ipanrin; Maya ile-apa; Mubo Aree ward; Ilya house Iponrin; Iso-Obi, Idi-ape; Abioye block, Oyun ward; Magaji Oriunbare, Oyun ward; Central Mosque, Oyun ward; Ode Ajia Mosque, Gambari; Ode Adua Mosque; Powerful Church, Alalubosa; lle Arolahun Quarters; Abudu Idi-Aro; Apata-Oko Pakumoh; Faje-Eji(Dongari ward); Alagogo village, Malete ward; Ganbe Oloko(Lanwa ward); Paku village(Ajanaku ward); Alateko(Arobadi ward); Ekejo(Bode Saadu ward); Kanbi/Oloru ward; Sumala-Okutala ward; Oladimeji-Ejidongari ward; Amu village-Okutala ward; Agbaku Dende-Jebba ward; Iyana Bacita- Jebba ward; Gado-Ejidongari ward; Jodoma-Baba Dudu ward; Tapa village-Jeunkunu ward; Olowohanma village-Magida ward; Ojulogbo village- Abati ward; Shao Police station, Shao ward; Adara village, Arobadi ward; Mazankore village, Abati ward; Aladiye-Ejidongari ward; lle-Kanisuru, Shao ward; Tungan Darusalam; Gidan-Ardo Okuata; Gaa-Maraf; Gaa Alh. Ciroma Joruma; Gaa Alh. Saidu Osi; Gaa Alh. Jonwuro Omugo; Gaa Ahmed Igbola; Gaa-Agunba; Gaa Alh. Baji; Gaa Alh. Bello Idofin; Gaa Alfa Koro; Gaa Alh. Ladi Ippe Warri; Gaa-Bokuni; Gaa-Aleyo; Gaa-Sarkin Fulani Jae Bunaji; Eleja-Sulu; Alate-Eko; Gambe-Oloko; Paku village; Alagogo village; Ekejo, Faje-Eji; Kanbi/Olru ward; Apata-Oko; Mobile Health Centre, Okuta; LGA dispensary, Baruteen; Maternity/Dispensary, Bacita; LGA dispensary, Tsaragi; Public Health Centre, Jimba-Oja; Basic Health Centre, Alegingo, Ifelodun; Maternity/Dispensary, Laduba; Public Health Centre, Agbona, Asa; Ekan Health Centre; Imoji Health Centre, Oke-ero; procurement of repair tools for Kwara State Water Cooperation; extension of pipe borne water to Royal Site; extension of pipe borne water to Mountain View; procurement of water tankers for Kwara State Water Cooperation; repair of Isokan community water distribution pipeline in Sawmill area, llorin; supply of water to General Hospital; and the supply of water to Sobi Specialist Hospital.

As a lover of youth and sports, Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman has extended his midas touch to the Ministry of Youths and Sports by renovating the State Baseball Court at Adewole, llorin; Kwara Sports Festival revived and hosted; capacity building workshop was organized for youth officer/leader across the 16 local government areas in State; educational enlightenment programme on sexual harassment with 1000 participants was done in 2019; funds was released for 3-day sponsorship of Nigerian Youth Parliamentary that was hosted in Ghana in 2019 which had participants from Kwara State.

In the Ministry of Justice, the AA’s government has given a facelift by approving N400m for the commencement of the construction of Ministry of Justice’s building; reconstruction of Sango Magistrate Court which was gutted by fire; renovation of High Court Complex in llorin; rehabilitation of the Area Court at Center Igboro; payment and approval of all outstanding allowances of judicial officers, law officers in the Ministry of Justice, Magistrates and Area Court Judges.

On agriculture, the present government in the State mapped out ten years Agricultural Transformation Plan so as to ensure food security by cultivating 500 hectares of farm land which were later distributed to the youths across the State. This initiative was christened “FarmKwara” programme and was kicked-off in Adanla, in Ifelodun local government. Various social investment programs were introduced so as to achieve desired results and chief amongst them was the construction of Innovation Hub for the use of technopreneurs, students and researchers. Kwarapreneurs loan programme was introduced with the sole target of assisting 1200 youths to start their businesses which in chain will later create jobs for the teeming youths who would not benefit directly; and there is an ongoing work on the completion of Federal Government Duku-Lade N10b irrigation project in Patigi local government.

As the number chief security officer whose foremost duty is to ensure security of lives and property, the governor took a giant step by redefining the porous security architecture of the State by providing patrol vehicles along with the recruitment of 1056 community Police constables. To this end, Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman has proved that he is administratively resourceful with prudent managerial dexterity which places him above others who hope to slug it out with him come 2023.

And to any sane mind, it is foolhardy to change a winning team as governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman needs to be entrusted with another four years in his drive to rewrite the not too appealing narratives of governance in Kwara.

Bola Giwa, a legal and media consultant writes in from UK.

