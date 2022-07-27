Olusegun Popoola

By Adeola Badru

Tears flowed uncontrollably from friends, family and political associates of late Oyo State House of Assembly lawmaker, Olusegun Popoola, as his remains were buried on Wednesday.

Until his death on July 12 2022, he was a lawmaker representing Ibadan South-East II and was the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Recall he died of kidney-related complications at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan a few days to his 46th birthday.

During a short plenary organised in his honour at the state House of Assembly, Governor Seyi Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, quoted the governor as promising that the education of the children will be taken care of under the umbrella of the Governor’s foundation.

He urged members of the 9th House of Assembly to also lend support to the family left behind by their colleagues.

According to Lawal, death is a call everyone must answer hence he appealed to people to do good always.

“Hon Popoola has gone to rest. He has faced the reality of death. He was a good man and a responsible Parliamentarian. We are all going to miss him dearly,” the deputy governor said.

It was all glowing tributes as members of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly took turns to recall one or two moments with late Popoola.

Some of them who shed tears described him as a hardworking member and a Gentleman who promoted the bond of friendship with everyone in the Assembly including staff and management.

In his own tribute, Speaker of the Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin described the late Popoola as a lawmaker with a difference, pointing out that he embodied courage, excellence and commitment in public service.

He said the grief and loss that accompanied the death of Popoola will forever remain unending because no one ever thought he would end the race suddenly and at such a prime age of 46.

Ogundoyin said: “It is really hard to believe that Popson is no more. The Honorable members, management and staff of Oyo State House of Assembly are yet to come to grips with your death. It is just like you are away on vacation to return to us soon.”

“He was a lawmaker with a difference. Our late colleague embodied courage, excellence and commitment in public service. I personally admired his character and profound loyalty to legislative activities, his constituency and our party, the PDP. As the Chairman, Oyo State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, and a member of other Committees, Hon. Popoola was dutiful and responsible. His report was always thorough and timely.”

“The 9th Oyo State House of Assembly has no doubt lost one of its finest. Now his seat is empty. Not because he took permission to be absent from plenary, nor because he has gone on oversight function but because he has gone to the land beyond and never to return again to the land of the living. Like the Yoruba will say ” O di bi eni jo eni, o di bi eeyan jo eniyan” (that we can only see your Look Alike, we cannot see Popson, our colleague, friend and brother again),” Oyo Speaker said.

During a church commendation service for the late lawmaker, held at the Christ Church, Mapo, Ibadan, Vicar of the Church, Rev. K Aremu, described death as inevitable for all living beings.

He urged the congregation to always take cues from lives of people who have lived exemplary lives while alive and also remember the final resting place.