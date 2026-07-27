Reps summon ‘PFIPC DG’ Adeyemi, order IGP to produce him Wednesday

By Gift Chapi Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee investigating the alleged operation of a fake presidential agency on Monday ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disun (IGP), to produce the alleged mastermind, Mr Adeyemi Martin, before it on Wednesday by 12 noon.

The committee issued the directive after the Nigeria Police Force confirmed key aspects of its ongoing criminal investigation, including petitions from the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President alleging that Adeyemi fraudulently presented himself as the director-general of the purported Presidential Economic Advisory Council and the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council.

Chairman of the committee, Rep Yusuf Gagdi, ruled that Adeyemi’s appearance had become necessary because of the gravity of the allegations and their implications for individuals and government institutions.

“This committee clearly needs the suspected DG to appear before this committee,” Gagdi said.

“People’s names are involved. People’s integrity is involved. Institutional names are involved. Institutional integrity is involved.”

He added: “It is not an option now. We will need him here to confirm some documents to us in such a way that will not undermine our investigation to enable us to submit our report on time.”

The committee thereafter directed its clerk to formally write to the Inspector-General of Police.

“The committee hereby resolves that the Inspector-General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria… kindly present Mr Adeyemi Martin on Wednesday by 12 noon. That is the ruling of the committee,” Gagdi declared.

Earlier, an assistant commissioner of police, Basir Abdullahi, who represented the Inspector General of Police, informed lawmakers that while criminal investigations were still ongoing, the police had already filed an eight-count charge before the Federal High Court against the suspect.

“The Nigerian Police Force investigated part of this case late last year and filed eight-count charges before a Federal High Court. The case is ongoing,” the officer said.

He added that the suspect had been arrested and arraigned, warning that disclosing further details could prejudice ongoing investigations and judicial proceedings.

“We don’t want to say things that are under investigation. It is definitely going to prejudice the ongoing investigation and make people have opinions that may prejudge the outcome of an investigation or judicial decision,” he stated.

Despite the caution, the committee sought confirmation of documentary evidence already in its possession.

The police confirmed that on October 17, 2025, the chief of staff to the president petitioned security agencies over allegations against Adeyemi, leading to investigations that culminated in criminal charges bordering on conspiracy and fraud.

The police also confirmed receiving another petition alleging that Adeyemi falsely paraded himself as the director-general of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council.

According to the police, the petition further alleged that the suspect used the purported office to secure accommodation at the Federal Secretariat, sought approval to recruit about 300 staff, attempted to insert about $1.3 billion into the 2026 Appropriation Act for the non-existent agency and planned a World Investment Summit under the platform of the purported council.

One of the major moments during the hearing came when the committee compared signatures on documents allegedly issued by the Office of the Chief of Staff to the president with signatures on authentic correspondence obtained from the police.

Asked whether the signatures matched, the police witness responded unequivocally: “They are not the same.”

The committee chairman said the discrepancy reinforced concerns that official State House documents may have been forged.

“So, it is not only a letter that was suspected to be forged,” Umoh said.

“We are dealing with documents that include what is said to be a forged Act of the National Assembly in an attempt to establish a fake agency.”

He disclosed that investigators had so far identified about 29 allegedly forged documents, including purported approvals from the State House, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Ministry of Finance and other government institutions.

According to him, several of the affected agencies had already appeared before the committee and disowned the documents attributed to them.

The chairman, however, stressed that the committee deliberately avoided compelling the police to disclose details capable of undermining ongoing criminal investigations.

“We are avoiding a situation whereby they will be pushed… to make statements that will undermine their ongoing investigation,” he said.

He assured us that the House investigation would proceed independently and that its final report could recommend further action by security agencies.