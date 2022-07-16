By Ishola Balogun, Saudi Arabia

Nigeria has recorded its first and second flights on the return leg as scheduled. FlyNas departed with 423 pilgrims from Federal Capital Territory, Abuja at about 8: 20am Saudi time on Friday, while another Flynas flight XY7004 departed Jeddah to Abuja at 02:58hrs with 424 FCT Pilgrims. In two days this weekend, 847 are now at home.

It would be recalled that the inaugural flight from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia was conducted by Max Air. However, due to home advantage, FlyNas secured slots earlier than Max Air that is billed to commence its homeward journey from tomorrow, 16th July 2022 with pilgrims from Maiduguri Borno state.

Azman would not begin its return journey until 20th due to the delay it experienced during the outbound journey to Saudi Arabia for this year’s pilgrimage.

According to the Head of Aviation Division, Engr Goni Sanda, pilgrims departure from the holy land will be in line with their arrival into the Kingdom.

Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, Chairman National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, advised State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards to ensure that their pilgrims’ travel documents are ready, their luggage checking and clearance should be concluded in good time ahead of pilgrims’ departure time to avoid flight delays.

Similarly, the NAHCON helmsman advised pilgrims to avoid stocking their luggage with contraband items that may necessitate their bags being opened for removal of such contraband items.

Alhaji Zikrullah also advised Nigerian pilgrims to resist the temptation of overloading their luggage beyond the approved kilograms. He reminded them of the consequences of excess luggage which is losing some of their items especially those in the hand luggage.

Meanwhile, pilgrims have been advised to reach out to Cargo Zeal and Sokodeke for transportation of their excess luggage to Nigeria.

Vanguard News