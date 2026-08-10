2027 Hajj: Sokoto begins early seat sales as Saudi deadline looms

…Initial fare put at N7.7m

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA) has commenced the early sale of seats for the 2027 Hajj, urging intending pilgrims to secure their slots ahead of the deadline set by the Saudi Arabian authorities.

The move is aimed at giving prospective pilgrims adequate time to make preparations for the pilgrimage while enabling the state to meet requirements stipulated by the Saudi authorities and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Chairman of the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Aliyu Musa, disclosed that the state had been allocated 2,723 seats for the 2027 Hajj.

Musa said the early commencement of the sale was designed to prevent last-minute pressure, facilitate proper planning and safeguard the interests of pilgrims from the state.

He said the Saudi authorities had fixed September 26 as the deadline for intending pilgrims from Nigeria to complete payment of their Hajj fares, making early registration and payment necessary.

According to him, the initial Hajj fare has been fixed at N7.7 million, although the amount remains tentative and could be reviewed depending on the final costs of accommodation, transportation, feeding and other services.

The chairman urged intending pilgrims to take advantage of the early commencement of the exercise rather than wait until the deadline approaches.

He also warned that payments must be made personally by the intending pilgrims and not through proxies, stressing that all transactions must comply with procedures prescribed by the agency.

Musa said the measure was intended to promote transparency, accountability and proper documentation while preventing irregularities in the registration and payment process.

He assured prospective pilgrims of the commitment of the Sokoto State Government to ensuring a smooth and well-organised 2027 Hajj operation.

According to him, the government would continue to support the Pilgrims Welfare Agency in carrying out its responsibilities and providing pilgrims with necessary welfare services and guidance throughout the pilgrimage.

Musa also cited the agency’s performance record, saying it had received recognition from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), through Hajj reporters, as one of the best-performing pilgrims welfare agencies in the country.

He said the recognition had encouraged the agency to sustain and improve its service delivery and pilgrims’ welfare.

The chairman advised intending pilgrims to obtain accurate information directly from the agency and complete their registration and payment within the stipulated period.

He described the early commencement of the seat sales as a deliberate strategy to ensure that Sokoto pilgrims were adequately prepared and able to meet all relevant deadlines.

“The objective is to start early, plan properly and avoid the difficulties associated with last-minute arrangements,” he said.