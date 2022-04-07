Ramadan Day 6: Make this Ramadan the best ever

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

It’s expected that in this month, everyone of us become conscious of our actions, what we do and what we don’t do; our speech, our gaze, where we go and what we do.

It is in this month we step up our ibadah during the day and night. Never in the whole year do we monitor our behaviour as we do in Ramadan.

We should also know that this is for a period of time, and that is why after two to three weeks, we begin to count down and before we know it, it will be a thing of the past.

In essence, it has only limited time (it is for only 29 or 30 days) and that is why we should take advantage of it because Allah is offering Janah for it.

The gates of hell fire are shut; even the sinners can’t go into it while also the gates of Janah are flung open; becoming only the way for people to go in. What a great opportunity!

The third aspect of it is Allah linking the month with the Quran. Dear brothers, this is the only month mentioned by Allah in the Quran. This emphasises its sanctity. It is the month in which the Quran was sent down.

Ibn Abass said in the month of Ramadan, Allah sent down the entire Quran from the the highest heavens to the lowest heavens. He said the whole of the Quran came down from lahul-mahfuz to baitul izam, then the first revelation came in the month. Some scholars say it was a day after lailatul-Qadr.

The association of the Quran with the month of Ramadan comes before the association of siyam (fasting) with Ramadan. The significance of the two is massive. Just as the Quran is guidance for mankind, fasting is meant for Allah to attain consciousness.

The reward is massive but He alone will apply His measure in reward of it. The import of this is that siyam is high before Allah and Allah has raised it among all actions of mankind. Brothers, Allah will take charge in terms of apportioning reward for siyam.

Allah is proud that His servants abandon the two essentials for living – flood and drink in obedience to Him. He will surely reward it bountifully.

So, let’s make this Ramadan the best for ourselves, with the fact that we don’t even know our last. Certainly, there will be one last Ramadan for everyone of us, but who knows which one will be the last? It is better to strive harder and make this one the best in terms of spirituality.