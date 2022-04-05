.

Leading aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party for the 2023 governorship election, Jeff Nnamani, has called on Ndi Enugu home and abroad to support the aspiration for a new Enugu state that would be the pride of all its citizens.

Speaking shortly after obtaining his Expression of Interest (EOI) form at the party secretariat in Abuja on Monday, Jeff Nnamani declared that the coming election would mark the start of an APGA-led comprehensive Liberation Project to return Enugu state to its age-long iconic position of a pacesetter in the socio-economic and metropolitan identity of the South-East Region.

He said he was passionate about the state fondly known as 042, given its past glory as the pride of Igboland. This, he added, is the rock of his campaign mantra of O be go, the restoration of Enugu’s pride of place.

He also noted that the past 23 years of the ruling party has failed to lift the people out of grinding poverty while the state’s past achievements have sadly been left to fritter away, even as the hope of giving the youths opportunity for self-realization has not been honestly addressed in government policies and investments.

He said he was seeking the mandate of the people to lead as the time is right to offer selfless leadership towards moving the state forward to a new era of public service where accountability and public welfare will be the main business of government.

According to him, “My aspiration is to serve Ndi Enugu selflessly and bring back the true era of public service where governance is about creatively deploying state resources to foster industrial, infrastructure and economic development that ensures bottom to top wealth creation in our dear state”.

Jeff Nnamani further called on the masses to shake off political apathy and become more involved by supporting the “042 Original O Be Go” movement so that the story of the state would change for the better from 2023.

“Get your PVC and be ready to vote for a selfless leader that is focused, determined and ready to show accountability on how the resources of the state are used to benefit the masses because the resources belong to you and the government should only be in place to administer such resources prudently on the people’s behalf”, he charged.

Vanguard News Nigeria