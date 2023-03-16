042 in Diaspora endorses Enugu LP Guber candidate, Edeoga

A socio-political group, comprising of Enugu State indigenes in the United States of America, USA, under the umbrella of 042 in Diaspora, yesterday, endorsed the Labour Party, LP, gubernatorial candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga.

The group stated that the choice of Edeoga, was hinged on the need to champion the new Nigeria aspirations and principles of the Presidential Candidate of LP, Peter Obi, in Enugu State.

In a statement jointly signed by a six-member Board of Trustees of the group, including: Tony Nnadi, Hilary Onyishi , Gerald Ezekpo, Dr. Chris Ikechukwu Odezulu , Chief Petra Amaka Ugwu, and Dr Uchenna Ogenyi, also said that Edeoga, has proven antecedents of credibility, transparent and prudent management of human and material resources and accountability in office as a politician.

The group equally bemoaned low life expectancy rate, poor educational attainment and other indicators of bad governance in the state under the People’s Democratic Party’s 24 years reign in the state, and insisted that the latter political party must give way to herald the new political paradigm shift in the state.

The statement read “The choice of Hon. Edeoga among PDP candidate Bar. Peter Ndubisi Mbah; APGA candidate, Hon. Frank Nweke Jr and Hon. Uche Nnaji of APC emerged after long review and evaluation of numerous factors in Enugu state.

“The group analysed how the state has fared over the past 24 years under PDP government, the governor picks and “o jebe go” ideology, and how the human development index (HDI) (per capita GDP, Educational Attainment, Life Expectancy, level of Human Rights and fulfilment of Basic Needs) have negatively impacted the well-being of the Enugu State citizens.

“Our group also reviewed the new Nigeria aspirations and principles championed by Labour Party Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi and Obedient families globally which we in Diaspora are fully inclined to and embody same principles and philosophies.

“We have had cause to review the concerns raised about the candidature of the gubernatorial candidate in Enugu State based on Competency andCommitment,

Character and Credibility, Fairness and Justice, drive for eradication of massive corruptions in Enugu public and private sector, and drive to provide succour to the poor

masses of the state, and Hon. Bar Chijioke Edeoga is ranked No 1 based on the following personalities and antecedents:

“Throughout his political career, Chijioke Edeoga has never been found wanting for abuse of public funds or abuse of his office in any way. He has never been the

subject of an investigation, charged for financial misappropriation, not to talk of being convicted. Edeoga’s educational background is credible and verifiable. His

credentials including his NYSC certificate are not a subject of debate or legal tussle. The mischief in ascribing Chijioke Edeoga to be an apostle of the Ebeano

camp is Dead on Arrival. Chijioke is a gentleman that is highly principled. His disenchantment with the conduct of the PDP Primaries led to a physical assault

and verbal assault against him as seen on videos that trended on social media space – Go and verify!.

“Chijioke Edeoga, a lawyer by profession started his career as a journalist. On joining politics, he served in various capacities as a Local Government

administrator, Federal legislator, an advisor to the President and a Commissioner.

His political career spanning over 24 years not only provides him with the requisite experience to pilot the affairs of the Old Eastern Region’s capital; his

consistent appointment / election into public service without any dent on his character or accusation of mismanagement of public funds/ trust, is a proof of

his ability to deliver on the job.

“As Chairman, House Committee on Information,

the foundational works, himself and members of his committee put in what we enjoy today as Freedom of Information Act cannot be over-emphasised. The

recent allegation of poor waste management during his time as Commissioner for Environment is only diversionary as ESWAMA charged with the maintenance

of the public sanitation was not under his purview – Go and Verify!

“Having analysed these qualities against the ethos the Labour Party relies on in assessing candidate: Competency, Character and Commitment, we are

convinced that a vote for Chijioke Edeoga and members of the House of Assembly candidates under Labour Party is not just a vote for equity but a support to the overall objective of the ‘Obidients’, Peter Obi and the Labour Party to make a new Nigeria possible.

“Chijioke has demonstrated a tireless commitment to the people of Enugu State and has consistently promoted policies that prioritize the well-being and prosperity of ndi-Enugu. His track record of success in government and public administration speaks volumes of his ability to make meaningful change possible. In addition to his excellent resume, Chijioke has also shown a thorough

understanding of the challenges and concerns facing Enugu. His vision for the future of Ndi Enugu is one that prioritizes equity, justice and fairness.

“We encourage our fellow citizens to eschew violence and make use of all legitimate means to ensure that the will of the people triumph.

“While we head to the polls on Saturday, 18th March 2023, we must not forget in a hurry the past and recent dark days in Enugu state:

a. The recent killing of Barr. Oyibo Chukwu who was destined to win the Enugu East senatorial election on February 25th, 2023, but the enemies of our senatorial zone assassinated him before he could fulfil that divine mandate.

b. The killing of 14 adoration worshippers.

c. When civil servants were suddenly retrenched from service and were sent to their early graves following non-payment of gratuity, pension.

d. The political martyrs and the political assassinations including 38-year-old Sunday Ugwu, Victor Nwankwo and numerous others who were murdered in cold blood.

e. The trepidation that engulfed Enugu State where citizens feared for their lives and their properties forcefully seized or destroyed with no recourse to anyone.

f. Where the imposition of candidates became the order of the day and choice of political flagbearers were the decision of a few over and above the overall interest of the masses.

We remember all these events just like yesterday, and we pray that this generation will never witness such a period in our lifetime again and our children will not be bequeathed with such legacies. May we not see evil in our days, Amen!

“We must all join hands to salvage our state and be part of the movement for a new Nigeria by voting Labour Party All the Way!

Together we move!!!

May God bless Wawa Land!

May God bless Enugu State!

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!”