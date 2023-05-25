APGA elects new executives in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

THE All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has elected new executive to run its affairs in Enugu State with a mandate to produce the next governor of the state in 2027.

The election which held at the state Secretariat of the party, GRA, in Enugu North Local Government Area of Enugu State produced, Hon Uche Ojielo as the state chairman, Sir. Casmir Ugwu as Deputy Chairman and Dickson Ani as Secretary General.

Other elected members were, Vice Chairman (East) Hon. Nonso Nnamani, Vice Chairman (North) Bar. Elochukwu Isaac, Vice Chairman (West) Hon Okwudili Nwokeabia, Assist. Secretary, Ozo Aroh Nonso, Treasurer, Mrs. Udodinma G. Ede, Assist. Treasurer, Mrs. Eze Victoria Amaka, Financial Secretary Hon. Edwin Njokuji, Assist Financial Sec. Mrs. Onyeka Ubenyi

Publicity Secretary, Com. Chinedu N. Nwobodo, Legal Adviser, Barr. Okwudili Demeze, Assist. Legal Adviser, Barr. Tony E. Chukwudi, Welfare Secretary Arc. Uchenna Udeani. Assist. Welfare Sec, Mrs. Ijeoma Edeh, Organizing Secretary

Hon. Frank Onyemenem and others.

In his acceptance speech, the party chairman said that the new executive was poised to reposition the party in the state in order to take over Enugu government house in 2027.

He commended the past executives for their doggedness and good work, adding that the new executive would continue moving the party to a great flight.

The new Chairman, Hon. Ojielo who is the son of the first state chairman of the party, Tony Ojielo pledged to run an all inclusive administration, adding that the party was built on ideology not on money.

He said: “APGA is like a family. I am opportuned to be in the fore front of APGA and my emergency as the State chairman is a legacy no other party can make. APGA was built on Ideology not about money and that’s why our slogan is “Onye Ayala Nwanne ya”.

“We will go for membership drive across the state to let the people know what APGA represent not claiming that APGA is our own and you will vote for PDP during election. You have to participate in what is yours, take care of it and build on it since it’s yours,” he said.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barr. Tex Okechukwu enjoined the newly elected executives to run a selfless administration and carry everybody along to grow the party and take over Enugu come 2027.

Okechukwu expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the election, adding that all the elected executives were all consensus candidates.

“The election was peacefully conducted and everybody were happy. Those elected were the people that came out and want to work for the party because other people declined and didn’t want to continue with the race. We ensured that those elected have the capacity, credibility and competence to work for the party, so that the party will grow.

The former Enugu state chairman of APGA, Ndubisi Elechi Onyia, urged the new executives to build on what they have created to make the party vibrant and one of the party to join in the state.

He disclosed that the party have grown from a situation where they were begging people to be part of exco to become a prestigious place to be.