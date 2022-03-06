Govt launches probe, venue sealed, police go after attendees

Celebrant apologises

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Ekaette Bassey

Lagos State government has launched a probe into a viral video at the weekend showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an event in the state.

The state government called the action “dangerous”.

READ ALSO:APC Chairmanship: Party stakeholders raise N10m for Adamu’s nomination form in Nasarawa

The venue of the programme has been sealed while the police ordered the arrest of those involved.

It was gathered that the party where the product was distributed to guests was organised to celebrate the coronation of a popular fashion stylist, Pearl Chidinma Ogbulu, as Erelu Okin by an Ogun State monarch, the Olu of Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuoso.

The celebrant apologised for her ‘indiscretion’

The video went viral early yesterday, showing Fuji star, Malaika, singing close to where the kegs of petrol were arranged to be distributed to guests. The incident happened amid petrol shortage in Lagos and across the country which has forced residents to spend hours at filling stations and other sources, looking for the product.

The video has continued to generate reactions from members of the public.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement, yesterday, that government was probing the incident.

Omotoso stressed that safety of lives and property remained a top priority to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

The statement read: “The attention of Lagos State government has been drawn to a video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an event centre in Lagos. The video has gone viral on the social media.

“There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places.

“Lagos State government, through the Safety Commission, is investigating this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.

“The safety of lives and property remains a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

“We, therefore , advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and properties be avoided.”

Apology

Meanwhile, Ogbulu has apologized for the kegs of fuel shared as souvenirs at her installation party.

The celebrant, on her Instagram page, wrote:

“I want to use this medium to apologize for the momentary indiscretion of bringing fuel souvenirs into the hall.

“My intent was just to show appreciation to my guests for turning up at the event at these hard times. I have paused to reflect and truly apologi