By Shina Abubakar

Bola Oyebamiji, the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate for the August 15 poll has assured residents of the state that he will make the state safe for business to thrive and citizens to prosper.

Speaking at the Osun State Muslim community Secretariat in Osogbo during an interactive session on Sunday, he said the founding fathers of the state were concerned only with the greater good of all and never envisaged division along religious lines.

Oyebamiji said he has put a team in place to identify areas of critical intervention across sectors, especially education, healthcare delivery, power generation, agriculture, and workers’ welfare, as a fulcrum to drive the State’s economy.

“My decision to contest for the governorship seat was deliberate and intentional, and as I said in different fora, we have put a team in place to look at the various sectors with a view to making immediate intervention, especially power generation, education, healthcare delivery and agriculture among others in a bid to push to start towards economic growth.

“And also unlike the present administration, we will be fair, just and ensure equitable distribution of resources across the various towns of the state”

Oyebamiji, who reiterated his faithfulness to Allah, said, “I am a bona fide Muslim who has never missed anything with Islam, and I am confident in Him that I will come victorious come August 15th, 2026.”

He pledged his commitment to peace before, during and after the election, reassuring that no effort would be spared to ensure a free, fair and credible poll.

Receiving Oyebamiji and his entourage at the Osun State Muslim Community secretariat, Osogbo, President, OSMC, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi, acknowledged Oyebamiji’s commitment to the religion of Islam, Muslims and humanity in general, saying “you have been part of us since the inception.’

Alhaji Olawuyi expressed delight in the progress being made by Muslims, urging Oyebamiji to be fair to all when elected Governor.

“I must say that Oyebamiji is known to us as a good Muslim whose immense contributions to the propagation of Islam, Muslim Ummah and humanity can not be quantified. As I said earlier, we are not partisan as an Islamic body, and we are working assiduously for the progress of humanity in general and propagation of our faith.

“We have received AMBO and told him some of our requests, particularly the need for any government coming on board to prioritise equity and justice in the distribution of resources, and most significantly, the recognition of Islamic law by the government among other things”, he added.