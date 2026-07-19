NDC congratulates Peter Obi at 65

By Henry Umoru

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has congratulated its Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, at 65, ahead of the 2027 polls.

A statement signed by the NDC National Chairman, Sen. Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe.and National Secretary, Barrister Ikenna Morgan, respectively, read, “Today, we celebrate the hope of the nation, a leader of integrity, a servant leader, and the presidential candidate of the NDC, His Excellency, Peter Obi.



“Your courage inspires us. Your vision gives millions of Nigerians hope. Your dedication to building a nation where the people come first continues to guide our party.



“On behalf of the entire membership of the NDC, we wish you good health, wisdom, and God’s guidance as you lead us into a new Nigeria.

“Happy birthday, Your Excellency.”