Navy sustains operational control over illegal refining hotspots

The Nigerian Navy has continued to assert persistent operational control under Operation DELTA SENTINEL over known illegal refining hotspots in Rivers, thereby frustrating repeated attempts to reactivate dismantled refining infrastructure.

This is contained in an operational report by the Director of Naval Information, Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho on Sunday in Abuja.

Folorunsho, in the report, recalled that on July 10, personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER discovered and deactivated illegal refining sites within the Egbema axis of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area.

He said that despite the successful operation, criminal elements attempted to reactivate the sites, prompting sustained monitoring and follow-up anti-crude-oil-theft operations by the navy.

“During the latest operation, NNS PATHFINDER personnel rediscovered and deactivated two reactivated illegal refining sites, recovering approximately 76,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil.

“They also recovered 50,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) concealed in seven dugout pits and reservoirs, bringing the total volume of recovered petroleum products to over 126,000 litres.

“The operation demonstrates the navy’s determination to deny crude oil thieves the opportunity to regain operational footholds or rebuild illegal refining infrastructure within its area of responsibility,” he said.

The director of naval information also said that all illegal refining sites and recovered products were handled in accordance with established anti-crude oil theft procedures, while sustained operational pressure continued across identified criminal enclaves.

The naval spokesperson reaffirmed the navy’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-driven operations to dismantle illegal refining infrastructure, disrupt crude oil theft networks, protect critical national assets, and support Nigeria’s economic security.