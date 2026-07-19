Trump arrives at stadium for World Cup final

US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino ahead of the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

US President Donald Trump arrived on Sunday for the World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium near New York where Argentina will take on Spain at the climax of the 48-team tournament.

Trump’s helicopter set down next to the stadium as long lines of spectators waited to enter the venue through enhanced security checks.