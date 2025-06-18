Viral Video: Police launch probe into unconscious woman found in Gwarinpa hotel

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a disturbing viral video showing a young woman found unconscious with her hands tied behind her in a hotel room in the Gwarinpa area of Abuja.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Ajao Saka Adewale, has ordered a thorough and discreet investigation into the tragic incident.

According to preliminary findings, the victim — later identified as Aladi Offikwu Johnson, popularly known as Tessy, and a native of Benue State — checked into the hotel, located on 3rd Avenue, Gwarinpa, on June 16, 2025, accompanied by an unidentified male. The man was later seen leaving the premises alone.

The unconscious woman was discovered by hotel staff during routine checks and immediately alerted the Police. She was confirmed dead upon medical examination.

While investigations continue, the FCT Police Commissioner urged the public to remain calm and allow law enforcement to carry out a comprehensive probe. He also issued a public advisory, especially to young women, stressing the importance of exercising caution in their interactions, particularly with unfamiliar individuals. He encouraged people to share their whereabouts with trusted friends or family members to enhance personal safety.

Furthermore, the Commissioner called on hotel operators to improve internal security measures, including mandatory identity verification for guests and the installation of functional surveillance systems to aid crime prevention and investigations.

The Command extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and assured the public that all efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspect(s) involved.

Further updates on the case will be provided as investigations progress.