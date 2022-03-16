Lagos—The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and arraigned the prime suspect, who distributed kegs of petrol as souvenirs at a party held at Havilah Events Centre, Victoria Island, on March 4, 2022.

Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

Ajisebutu said the suspect, Ogbulu Pearl, was arraigned on a four count charge of conduct likely to cause breach of peace, endangering human life by distributing combustible matter in a public gathering, intent to do harm to another, and unlawfully carrying on the business of storage and containerising petroleum products without permit.

He said: “Ogbulu was arraigned yesterday on March 14, 2022 at the Special Offences (Mobile) Court of Lagos State, Ikeja Magisterial District, at Oshodi.

“Recall that following the viral video of distribution of petrol as souvenir recently, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, ordered the arrest of the suspect who was then at large.

“The Commissioner of Police reiterates the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and further warns citizens against acts capable of endangering human lives.”