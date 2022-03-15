By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and arraigned Ogbulu Chidinma Pearl, the prime suspect who distributed kegs of petrol as souvenirs at her party held at Havilah Events Centre, Victoria Island on 4th March 2022.

Ogbulu Chidinma Pearl was arraigned on a four-count charge of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, endangering human life by distributing combustible matter in a public gathering, intent to harm another and unlawfully carrying on the business of storage and containerising petroleum product without a permit.

Ogbulu was arraigned Monday 14th March 2022 at the Special Offences (Mobile) Court of Lagos State in the Ikeja Magisterial District, Holden at Oshodi.

Recall that following the viral video of the distribution of petrol as a souvenir recently, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had ordered the arrest of the suspect who was then at large.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police reiterates the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and further warns citizens against acts capable of endangering human lives.

Vanguard News Nigeria