By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A Deeper Life Church Pastor, John Ajav and three others have been reportedly killed in separate attacks on communities in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen.

Vanguard gathered that the Paster was shot and killed Tuesday morning at Waku village by the marauders while on his way to Gbajimba the LGA Headquarters for a church programme.

Chief of Staff to the Benue State Governor, Dr Tivlumun Nyitse who hails from the area confirmed the murder on his verified Facebook page.

Dr Nyitse in the massage wrote: “It’s a very sad day for me and the entire Ikyen Gbuusu Family. We lost Pastor John Torbee Ajav this morning to some Fulani marauders who shot him on his way to Gbajimba to attend a religious function.

Also Read:

Deeper Life School Saga: Magistrate’s absence stalls arraignment of 74-yr-old doctor, others

“The late John was a Pastor with the Deeper Life Church, Umenger. May the good Lord receive his soul with mercy.”

Vanguard further gathered that the other three victims were also killed in their farms at Nyiev Council Ward in the same Guma LGA by the marauders who after the unprovoked attacks fled back to neighbouring Nasarawa state from where they have been launching a series of attacks on Benue communities in recent time.

Contacted, the Chairman of Guma LGA, Mr Caleb Abah who lamented the unending attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen in the LGA explained that the three farmers were killed on their farm while harvesting locust beans for sale on the next market day.

“The Pastor was shot and killed at Waku village while on his way to a Church programme in Gbajimba from Umenge community. It is again a sad day for us in Guma. These terrorists have continued to attack and kill our people for no reason whatsoever,” he said.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful.

Vanguard News Nigeria