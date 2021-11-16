.

BY: Victoria Ojeme

United Nations and the United States on Tuesday welcomes the submission of the EndSARS report, urges Government’s commitment to implementing Judicial Panel’s recommendations

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday signed by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria Mr Edward Kallon,

said that, The United Nations in Nigeria has welcomed the submission on Monday, 15 November 2021, of the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution.

According to the statement “I welcome the submission to the Lagos State Governor, H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of the reports of the judicial panel on claims of brutality and shooting in the Lekki area of Lagos State, during the 2020 EndSARS protests,”

Mr Kallon noted that the submission of the findings of the judicial panel would accelerate the process of justice and accountability.

“I urge the government to implement the recommendations of the judicial panel of inquiry to rebuild trust and start the process of healing and reconciliation.” The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator added.

In its statement, The United States said it welcomes the conclusion of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry with the transmission of its final report.

” We look forward to the Lagos State government’s response as part of a process that represents an important mechanism of accountability regarding the #EndSARS protests and the events that took place near the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

“Those events led to serious allegations against some members of the security forces, and we look forward to the Lagos State and federal governments taking suitable measures to address those alleged abuses as well as the grievances of the victims and their families.

