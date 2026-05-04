Iran foreign ministry says US must ‘abandon its excessive demands’

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that the United States must reduce its demands on the Islamic republic, with negotiations stalled over ending the two-month-long Middle East war.

“At this stage, our priority is to end the war,” he said in a briefing broadcast by state television. “The other side must commit to a reasonable approach and abandon its excessive demands regarding Iran.”

Negotiations between the two countries have been stalled since a ceasefire took effect on April 8, with only one round of direct peace talks held so far.

A key sticking point has been Iran’s stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz since the US and Israel launched strikes on February 28, choking off major flows of oil, gas and fertiliser, while the United States has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports.

But US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Washington would begin escorting ships through the waterway, drawing a threat of attacks from the Iranian military.

“By now, the Americans should have learned that they cannot use the language of threats and force against the Iranian nation,” said Baqaei.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has shown that it considers itself the guardian and protector of the Strait of Hormuz and this vital waterway.”

He said the strait was a “secure and safe route” for international shipping before the war.

“The international community must hold the United States and the Zionist regime accountable for imposing insecurity on this waterway and for creating problems that are being felt across the world,” he added, referring to Israel.

Baqaei told state television before Trump’s announcement of an escort plan that Tehran had submitted a 14-point proposal “focused on ending the war,” and that Washington had responded to it in a message to Pakistani mediators.