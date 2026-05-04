Immigration debunks claims linking religious organisation to passport payments

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has denied allegations that a religious organisation’s name appears in its passport payment process, describing the claims as entirely false and announcing an investigation to identify those behind the misinformation.

In a statement issued on Monday from NIS Headquarters in Abuja, the Service said it operates a secure, government-approved passport application system accessible exclusively through its official portal at passport.immigration.gov.ng and that no religious body, private entity, or individual has ever been authorised to act as an intermediary or receive payments on its behalf.

The statement, signed by Service Public Relations Officer DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, urged members of the public to access passport services only through the official portal and to avoid dealings with unauthorised agents, websites, or third-party platforms. “The Service does not recognise or provide any third-party payment alternatives for passport applications or related services,” it said.

Some Islamic groups had alleged the presence of the name Dunamis International Gospel Centre on the passport application payment platform of the service, a claim the organisation said was being probed.

“Recent allegations suggesting that the name of a religious organisation appears in the Service’s payment process are entirely false and do not reflect the structure, integrity, or processes of the NIS,” the Service said, adding that “a simple review of our authorised payment portal confirms the transparency and authenticity of our platform.”

The NIS said it had taken note of the allegations and opened an investigation into their origin.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the involvement of a mischief-maker seeking to tarnish the reputation of the Service or mislead the public for ulterior motives,” it stated, warning that “appropriate action will be taken against any individuals or groups found culpable”, said Akinlabi.

The Service distanced itself from any third-party payment platforms, saying such platforms “purporting to process passport payments on behalf of the NIS are fraudulent and should be avoided at all costs”.

It warned that payments made through unofficial channels are entirely at their own risk. “The Service takes no responsibility for any loss or inconvenience arising from such transactions,” the NIS said, stressing that it “works exclusively with licensed and accredited payment service providers that are clearly indicated within its authorised payment portal”.

The NIS said it remained committed to earning public trust “by continuously strengthening its systems and monitoring processes to prevent misuse, fraud, or misrepresentation”.