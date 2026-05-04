Again, APC extends deadline for aspirants’ forms

APC spokesman, Felix Morka.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has approved a fresh extension of timelines for the sale and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for aspirants seeking to contest the 2027 General Elections, also pushing back dates for the screening exercise.

APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, who announced the new timelines in a statement posted on the party’s ‘X’ handle on Monday, said the sale of forms has been extended to midnight on Wednesday, 6th May 2026, while aspirants now have until midnight on Thursday, 7th May 2026 to submit their completed forms.

The screening of aspirants is scheduled to run from Friday, 8th May through Tuesday, 12th May 2026, with the publication of screened aspirants set for Wednesday, 13th May 2026.