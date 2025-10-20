Protesters shun Lekki Toll gate as Nigerians mark #EndSARS anniversary

….Free Nnamdi Kanu protest clouds commemoration as Lagos CP warns against unrest

By Efe Onodjae

Unlike previous years, the usually symbolic Lekki Toll Gate Plaza was deserted yesterday as Nigerians marked the fifth anniversary of the shooting of unarmed protesters during the #EndSARS demonstration of October 20, 2020.

The plaza, which had in past years drawn scores of young Nigerians for solemn remembrance, remained calm as no major gathering took place. Instead, many took to social media to honour the victims, expressing anger that five years after, justice has yet to be served.

Meanwhile, security operatives in Abuja fired tear gas to disperse protesters demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), whose detention overshadowed the anniversary events.

Nigerians, especially youth activists, lamented that those responsible for the shootings have not been prosecuted, while several protesters arrested during and after the 2020 demonstrations remain behind bars.

On that fateful night, soldiers from the 81st Division of the Nigerian Army opened fire on peaceful demonstrators at the Lekki Toll Gate, killing at least nine people according to the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry. The shootings shocked the nation and the world, turning the plaza into a national symbol of resistance.

“Five years may have passed, but we will never forget what happened at Lekki,” one online post read, echoing the sentiments of many Nigerians who flooded X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms with tributes.

At the plaza yesterday, armed Police officers from the Lagos State Police Command, led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Jimoh Olohundare, were stationed to discourage gatherings. No major protest took place.

Speaking to journalists, Olohundare said the Command was determined to prevent any disruption to public order.

“We believe disgruntled individuals have started to see reasons why law and order must prevail. Where your rights stop is where others’ begin,” he said.

“It doesn’t pay to destroy things. People should follow laid-down legal processes to express grievances. We cannot allow investment in Lagos to be threatened by misguided individuals taking laws into their hands.”

The #EndSARS movement, which began as a peaceful protest against police brutality, saw young Nigerians across Lagos, Delta, Edo, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other cities articulating five core demands: justice for victims, police reform, compensation, psychological evaluation of officers, and improved welfare for security personnel.

But when soldiers opened fire on October 20, 2020, those demands were met with bloodshed.

Asked about the state of police reform, Olohundare said the Kayode Egbetokun-led Nigeria Police Force had introduced several initiatives to improve welfare, equipment, and human rights training.

“From our uniform to our logistics, there’s been improvement. We have bridged the gap between the police and the people,” he said.

“The Inspector General has also strengthened training and retraining of officers to respect human rights and the rule of law.”

He added that since assuming duty in Lagos, he had expanded tactical operations, including the creation of the “Eko Strike Force Team” and the expansion of tactical squads from 23 to 33 units, alongside improved community engagement.

Though the Lekki Toll Gate remained quiet yesterday, questions linger over whether the sacrifices of those who died have been forgotten or whether the government remains committed to the promises of police reform and justice that followed the #EndSARS protests.