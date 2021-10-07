By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

THE National Commission for Mass literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education, NMEC, Thursday, said Nigeria has 38% non-literate adult population.

The revelation came just as the country is faced with an estimated 6.9 million out-of-school children.

Executive Secretary of the commission, Prof. Akpama Simon Ibor, who made the revelation at the 2021 International Literacy Day Celebration, in Abuja, described the development as not only frightening but also embarrassing to the country.

He regretted that,”Unfortunately, the advent of COVID-19 pandemic has further compounded and multiplied the problem of adult and non-formal education sub-sector in an unprecedented scale, expressing fear that this “might likely hinder the realisation of the Sustenable Development Goal, SDG Target 4.6.

Speaking further at the event held with the theme:”Literacy for a Human-Centred Recovery: Narrowing the Digital Divide, Prof. Simon Ibor,who noted that “literacy has been identified as the nexus and backbone of national development”, said “there can be no meaningful or sustainable development of any nation if a large number of her citizens remain non-literate.”

“In spite of the determined and concerted efforts aimed at attaining a high literacy level in Nigeria, illiteracy has remained a daunting and herculean problem in many parts of the country. It is frightening and embarrassing that an estimated 6.9 million children are out of school. This is in addition to the estimated 38% of non-literate adult population,” he said.

Speaking further, he expressed further fears that “COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a debilitating impact on access to adult and non-formal education.”

ALSO READ: Growing literacy challenges among Africans

“Regrettably, the level of digital literacy for adult and non-formal education sub-sector in Nigeria is abysmally low. This problem becomes more aggravated when one considers the fact that we are living in an information and technology era,”he said.

According to him,”Lack of literacy skills in these vital areas really places Nigerians and Nigeria in an awkward, disadvantageous and retrogressive status.”

“Even though we live in a global village, digital illiteracy is preventing Nigerians from availing themselves of the mass information super-highway. Deploying digital tools is an important challenge and it places great demands on adult and non-formal education sub-sector.

“Therefore, learning to use mobile devices and digital tools can make basic learning process more flexible, adequate and efficient, provided that facilitators are equipped with requisite knowledge and skills on how to maximally utilize them. Adults can actually learn to read and write by using digital tools.

For example, elderly people who have previously not felt a need for digital access will quickly find themselves engaging with digital tools instead of the traditional face-to-face learning,” he further said.

Prof. Simon Ibor disclosed that ,”Presently, the commission is maximizing opportunities provided by ICT resources especially the radio to bring literacy and numeracy closer to people and make learning easier, simpler, more meaningful and motivational, particularly for disadvantaged population groups in seven states of Abia; Jigawa; Ogun; Ondo; Kogi; Rivers and Yobe.”

He advised that:”In a world where knowledge is truly power and literacy is the skill that unlocks the gates of opportunities and success,we all have a responsibility as policy makers, parents, educators, citizens and indeed major stakeholders to ensure no one is advertently or inadvertently deprived from accessing quality basic education.”

Vanguard News Nigeria