.

Following the increasing security challenges in Plateau, a group, under the aegis of Coalition of Plateau Ethnic Youth, has advised politicians in the state to desist from politicising security matters for their selfish interests.

Mr Samson Lohnan, the Chairman of the group, gave the advice at a press conference on Thursday in Jos.

Lohnan said that instead of uniting to foster peace and harmonious co-existence, politicians in the state were busy playing politics to the detriment of people’s lives and properties.

The chairman condemned the secret plans to impeach Gov. Simon Lalong and described it as a move to throw the state into deep confusion.

“The series of unprovoked attacks by the enemies of peace and crisis merchants who are bent on destroying the economy of the home of peace and tourism, and tarnishing the good image of the peace-loving and hospital people of this state is worrisome.

“As a coalition, we condemn in strong terms the renewed attacks, killings and wanton destruction of properties and farmlands in all parts of the state.

“But we want to warn all politicians in the state to desist from politicising insecurity in order to achieve selfish goals. The lives of the people should not be toyed with.

“Those calling for the impeachment of the governor or imposition of a state of emergency in Plateau must desist henceforth because we will resist any attempt to use the game plan used in the past to throw us into confusion in the state,” he warned.

He called for synergy between the legislature and the executive arms of government towards finding a lasting solution to the myriad of security challenges bedevilling the state.

He advised residents of the state, particularly youth, to be peaceful, calm and law-abiding at all times.

“However, we advise that Plateau youth and the good people of the state, in general, should remain vigilant to avert any security threat.

“Where your lives are threatened, you have a constitutional right to self-defence. Do not sit and be killed like chickens,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria