2027: Opposition’s joint presidential ticket causes stir

•NNPP, Okorie, Osuntokun hail move as Afenifere demands agenda

•It’s dead on arrival—Wike, Keyamo, Sowore

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon, Henry Umoru, Omeiza Ajayi, John Alechenu & Luminous Jannamike

THE vow of leading opposition leaders, on Saturday, to present a joint presidential candidate against President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2027 caused a stir in the polity, yesterday.

Frontline opposition leaders and presidential aspirants in the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress, ADC, and a faction of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, held a summit with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Ibadan, where they, among others, vowed to support a candidate to stop Tinubu next year.

Opposition leaders at the summit included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi; former Rivers State Governor, Mr Rotimi Amaechi; former Osun State Governor and factional ADC National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; factional ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark; and factional PDP National Chairman, Tanimu Turaki; and other parties seeking to forge a united front ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The vow elicited a quantum of mixed reactions, yesterday with some opposition parties and stakeholders divided.

This was as Wike the APC said the opposition was not a threat to President Tinubu and FCT Minister, Nyesom and his Aviation counterpart, Festus Keyamo dismissing the move as dead on arrival.

APC condemns Makinde’s comment

While downplaying the threat of the opposition,the APC condemned Governor Makinde over comments made at Saturday’s opposition summit in Ibadan, accusing him of invoking the violent legacy of “Operation Wetie” to incite unrest.

The party also dismissed the opposition gathering as a “coalition of confusion” with no credible threat ahead of the 2027 elections.

Makinde, while addressing the summit, reportedly referenced Operation Wetie – a notorious campaign of political violence in the old Western Region during Nigeria’s First Republic, marked by the burning of opponents.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said: “The APC categorically condemns Governor Makinde’s incitement as reckless, and a clear and present threat to peace and national security.

“It is particularly disturbing for a sitting governor who bears constitutional responsibility as the Chief Security Officer of his state to conjure up one of the darkest episodes of political violence in Nigeria’s history to threaten violence against the people and government of Nigeria.”

The party said Makinde’s remarks stripped him of the moral authority expected of his office. “By his incitement to violence, Makinde has showed himself to be unworthy of the high office of Governor that he occupies,” Morka added.

APC called on security and intelligence agencies to act swiftly. “Makinde’s violent rhetoric cannot be dismissed as mere opposition posturing. His statement risks fueling anarchy, murderous rage and widespread lawlessness capable of undermining national stability,” the statement read, stressing that “constitutional immunity from prosecution is not immunity from accountability.”

The party also took aim at opposition parties present at the summit – the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Labour Party, LP, and African Democratic Congress, ADC.

On the PDP, Morka said: “The Peoples Democratic Party was destroyed by Atiku Abubakar’s ruthless confiscation of the PDP’s 2023 presidential ticket in violation of the party’s constitutionally entrenched rotational zoning formula.”

On the Labour Party he said: “The Labour Party was effectively subverted by the restless nomadic disposition of its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.”

Describing the ADC, he said: “The African Democratic Congress… was basically stillborn, strangled by the reckless robbery of that party’s leadership by the same band of marauding opposition figures.”

It’s dead on arrival —Wike, Keyamo, Sowore

Summit. In all these, it is Oyo State treasury that is suffering from Governor Seyi Makinde’s desperation to be vice presidential candidate of any political party.”

Keyamo faults proposed merger

On his part, Keyamo questioned the operational logic of any proposed merger of opposition candidates, arguing it would upend the parties’ own candidates further down the ballot.

“They are a confused lot. Team up under which banner? What happens to the candidates for other offices on both sides who will be on the ballot same day? Will they be campaigning against themselves and then campaign together for one presidential candidate?

“Or are they prepared to throw them under the bus now as a result of their blind ambition? For instance, all the other ADC and PDP candidates already warming up for various offices, you think you will drop some of them this last minute in the name of some kind of confused arrangement with some other party and they will still remain loyal to you?” Keyamo said.

The minister drew a distinction between rhetoric and political organisation, adding that “the problem with these characters is that they think this whole thing is about sermonising, not organising.

“In 2011, the CPC and ACN tried to do something like this at the last minute, but it ended in fiasco. So, these characters are in for a long night and a rude shock on the road to 2027.”

We’re not part of it —Sowore

Also speaking, Sowore, convener of African Action Congress, AAC, revealed that he was invited to the summit but chose to stay away.

“I was invited to attend the so-called ‘Opposition Summit’ in Ibadan, but I declined,” he said, making clear the decision was one of principle.

He argued that the conveners had no credible claim to the mantle of opposition.

He said: “There is no need to pretend that the same men, and a few women, who held Nigeria to ransom for years, presiding over stagnation, corruption, and systemic decay, can suddenly reinvent themselves as champions of progress or defenders of the people. Not all Nigerians are suffering from amnesia.”

He ruled out any future alignment with the grouping, saying “our revolutionary party, the African Action Congress, will not be part of any charade designed to recycle failed political actors under the guise of ‘opposition.’’

It’s a historic realignment of purpose —NNPP

Speaking on the initiative, the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, described it as a historic realignment of purpose.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Ladipo Johnson, in a chat with Vanguard, said the party aligned with the “unified movement.”

His words: “The New Nigeria People’s Party stands at the forefront of a historic realignment of purpose. Today, the vision of a rejuvenated Nigeria has brought the opposition together with a singular, unwavering focus.

”We are no longer just individual parties; we are a unified movement representing the collective will of Nigerians, who are tired of the status quo. This alignment is built on a foundation of shared values and a commitment to rescue our nation from the current economic hardships, proving that together, we possess the overwhelming mandate required to defeat the APC in the next general election.

“While we remain ready for a decisive victory, we are acutely aware of the systemic hurdles being erected to frustrate the democratic process.”

They must have a vision to uplift Nigeria

—Afenifere

On its part, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, said though it supports the idea, the opposition must have a vision to uplift Nigeria.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Justice Faloue said: “Afenifere believes it’s a good idea. The question is what is the ideological position, not about personalities or ethnicity? It can’t be from the same ruinous neo-liberal economics of removing subsidies, devaluation, etc that we have witnessed over the last decade that increased poverty to 63%.

“People are suffering, opposition can’t be on the same ‘will to power’ for power sake that brought about APC since 2015.

“Mekunnu lokan. It’s the peoples turn. The single opposition must be from the opposite side of the political spectrum with pro-poor policies, not politicians moving from party to party for power, without a vision to uplift Nigeria.”

It’s a good idea

—Osuntokun

Mr Akin Osuntokun, a former Political Adviser to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, said it was a good idea expressing optimism that it will prevent Nigeria from sliding into a one party state.

“That’s a good idea, if it will serve to preclude what now seems to be an exorable drift to a one party state. For the sake of a viable civil democratic order, we should all aspire for the pluralism of multi party democracy,” he said.

ADC faction rejects Ibadan opposition summit

Fresh cracks have opened within the ADC, after a faction of the party distanced itself from last Saturday’s opposition summit in Ibadan, where leading figures resolved to field a single presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Kingsley Ogga, National Chairman of the ADC faction aligned with the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, told Vanguard yesterday that he neither attended nor supported the Ibadan meeting involving Governor Seyi Makinde and other opposition figures.

“That is politics. And I do not think it was only ADC members who were there. No, I was not there, but I think they call themselves a coalition, an opposition group, so to speak, so it was not only ADC members who attended,” he added.

While he acknowledged the intentions behind the meeting, Ogga made it clear that his concern lies elsewhere.

“Well, their demands may be fine in terms of what they call the advancement of democracy. But for me, I believe we have other things to address regarding what they are doing,” he said.

Ogga returned to what he described as the real issue confronting the party.

“We are supposed to put our house in order first, rather than what we are currently doing. The internal problems we have need to be resolved before we look outward,” he said.

We are not part of Ibadan Declaration —SDP

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, has distanced itself from the Ibadan summit where opposition parties resolved to field a single candidate against President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The party said it was not part of the Ibadan Declaration, describing the process as one driven mainly by the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Reacting, SDP National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigba, said: “The SDP did not participate in the Ibadan Declaration and is not a party to the proposed coalition joint presidential candidate in 2027.

“This is because the whole idea of the Ibadan Coalition Conference is largely built around only the ADC and the PDP and was administered by them without recourse to other political parties as being important.

“The SDP, as an undeniable front-line and crisis-free opposition political party, was deliberately sidelined by the organisers of the Ibadan Summit and was not reckoned with to play any major role as a key opposition party in the desired agenda of building a common front.”

Good devt, let’s wait for implementation

—Okorie

The founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Chekwas Okorie, has described the decision of opposition leaders to field a single candidate for the 2027 presidential election as a welcome development.

He, however, noted that while the decision was a good one, its implementation remained to be seen.

In a telephone interview with Vanguard, yesterday, Okorie said: “Let me say that this is a counter strategy to what the ruling APC and President Tinubu have put in place.

“The APC has 31 of the 36 state governors as members, it boasts a commanding majority in the Senate and House of Representatives and many others who have joined or are planning to join the APC from opposition parties.

“For some, the election has already been won and lost based on their permutation. And the story of a one party state are all over the place especially among those who believe that President Tinubu will not have any serious contender to contest against him in 2027.

“Whether the opposition declaration is part of a larger plot or a design by an individual is what I’m currently not in a position to say. But from publicly available information, the Turaki- led faction of the PDP has announced the zoning of its presidential ticket to the South, the Wike- faction has already announced its support for President Tinubu, who is a southerner.

“The Nenadi-Usman-led Labour Party has also announced that its ticket will go to a Southerner, it is only the ADC that has not given such an indication.

“If 14 political parties are coming together, my thinking is that majority of the parties will want to maintain the status quo of our unwritten rotation. When they pronounce a decision and back it up with sincerity they stand a chance of causing an upset.

“Already, even in the ADC, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the big masquerade there no doubt about that but up till now it is not yet clear how he can penetrate the South.

“Peter Obi has remained relevant since losing the election in 2023 and is expanding. And there are feelers that he and Rabiu Kwankwaso have reached some kind of agreement that details of which are yet to be made public.

“But it is easy for people to decipher that these two people have managed to build two movements that cannot be ignored.”