Ogun pilgrims arrive Saudi Arabia as Gateway Airport begins Hajj operations

Credit: X | wifaqcentre

The first batch of Muslim pilgrims from Ogun has safely arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

This was made known in a statement in Abeokuta on Monday by Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Kayode Akinmade.

According to the statement, the pilgrims arrived at the King Abdulaziz International Airport at 4:15 a.m. (Nigerian time) after departing the Gateway International Airport, Iperu, at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Akinmade disclosed that the contingent comprised 345 pilgrims—151 males and 194 females—as well as officials of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The special adviser explained that, on arrival, the pilgrims were received by the Saudi Hajj officials and airport authorities before undergoing immigration and security checks.

“They were subsequently transported by buses to their hotel accommodations in Medina ahead of the commencement of Hajj rites.

“The departure marked the commencement of the 2026 Hajj operations at the Gateway International Airport and its first international flight.

“The airport was inaugurated on April 4 by President Bola Tinubu during a visit to Ogun,” Akinmade said.

Speaking ahead of the inaugural flight, the statement quoted the governor describing the development as a milestone in the state’s aviation and economic growth.

Abiodun said the flight was the first 4,600 km nonstop international trip from Iperu, reflecting the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development.

“What we celebrate today goes beyond the arrival and departure of an international aircraft; it is a testament to focus, determination, resilience and teamwork,” he said.

Abiodun added that the airport would enhance connectivity and position Ogun as a hub for commerce and international engagement.

The governor commended the president for supporting the timely completion of the project and appreciated the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for designating the facility as a Hajj departure centre. (NAN)