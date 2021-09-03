A 38-year-old artisan, Salihu Kadir, on Thursday appeared in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a welding machine worth N95,000.

The police charged Kadir, who lives in Yimi Angwa Councilor, Abuja, with theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that Mr Jackson Peter of Duste Police Sign-board, Abuja, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station, on May 25.

Ogada told the court that the defendant deceived the complainant into travelling to Edo to produce his welding machine for business deal.

He said some weeks later, the defendant allegedly moved the machine to an unknown place at night and claimed that someone had stolen it.

Ogada said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code Law.

The Presiding Judge, Alhaji Gambo Garba, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Garba, ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with a reliable means of livelihood and identification card, which must be presented and verified by the court registrar.

The Judge adjourned the case until October 13 for hearing.

(NAN)

