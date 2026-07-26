Neymar scores twice, mocks critics on Santos return

(FILES) Santos’ forward #10 Neymar celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Copa Sudamericana group stage football match between Paraguay’s Deportivo Recoleta and Brazil’s Santos at the Rio Parapiti stadium in Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay, on May 5, 2026. Two and a half months after playing his last match for Santos, Neymar will once again pull on the shirt of Pelés former club on July 25, 2026 to face bottom-of-the-table Chapecoense, in one of the opening fixtures of matchday 20 of the 2026 Brazilian Championship. (Photo by DANIEL DUARTE / AFP)

Neymar scored twice for Santos and responded to his critics with a tongue-in-cheek goal celebration on his return to action after Brazil’s disappointing World Cup campaign.

His brace helped Santos, who remain embroiled in a relegation battle, rescue a 2-2 home draw against bottom club Chapecoense on Saturday.

The result left Santos just one point above the relegation zone in Brazil’s top flight.

The 34-year-old was making his first appearance for the club after a two-and-a-half-month absence and has frequently faced criticism over his lifestyle.

He came under renewed scrutiny this week after taking part in a poker tournament while his team-mates were playing a Copa Sudamericana match in Venezuela.

Neymar responded by celebrating his opening goal with a card-dealing gesture before using a corner flag to mimic a golf swing.

Brazil’s all-time record goalscorer called time on his international career after the five-time World Cup winners were knocked out by Norway in the last 16.