Obi-Kwankwaso ticket has best chance of winning in 2027 — Babachir Lawal

Former SGF, Babachir Lawal.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said a joint presidential ticket featuring Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)’s Rabiu Kwankwaso would have a stronger chance of winning the 2027 presidential election than if both politicians contested separately.

Lawal made the remarks during an interview with Symfoni TV released on Saturday, where he assessed the prospects of leading political figures ahead of the next general election.

According to the former SGF, an Obi-Kwankwaso alliance would stand a better chance of defeating other contenders, which he estimated at about 70 per cent.

“Peter Obi will try to be fair to everybody. Peter Obi will try to do that which is right. Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, take note, I’m pairing them. I’m pairing them. Individually will be disaster, but I’m pairing them.

“So I’ll give them, on my own scale, close to like 70 per cent. Again, Bola, 50. Atiku, zero,” Lawal said.

He also predicted that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar would not emerge victorious if he contested the 2027 presidential election.

“Definitely, Atiku will lose. He will, and I pray he loses. I’m not the only one, and he will lose,” he said.

Vanguard News