Businessman docked for allegedly stealing N120m worth of soap

By Dorin Nnademere

A businessman, Uchenna Nnaji, has been arraigned before the Lagos State High Court, sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square, over allegations of conspiracy and theft involving cartons of soap valued at N120 million.

Nnaji, who operates from Borno Plaza in Balogun Market, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos, was brought before Justice Muyideen Abdul-Rahmen Tejumade, where he is facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit felony and stealing.

According to the charge sheet marked LD/23999/24, the defendant, alongside another individual currently at large, allegedly conspired in 2023 to steal several cartons of Crusader soap, estimated at N120 million, belonging to one Chief Obih.

The first count alleged that the defendant conspired to commit a felony, an offence contrary to Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,while the second count accused Nnaji of stealing the said goods, which is contrary to Section 280(2)(b) and punishable under Section 287 of the same law.

Part of the charge reads:”That you, Uchenna Nnaji, m and another still at large, sometime in 2023 at Trade Fair Complex, Lagos, did conspire to commit felony to wit: stealing. You dishonestly took cartons of Crusader soaps valued at N120 million with the intent to permanently deprive Chief Obih of his goods.”

Nnaji, who had spent 14 days in custodial remand, was granted bail by the court following a formal application by his counsel, Mr. Augustine Okafor. The prosecuting counsel did not oppose the application.

Justice Tejumade granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20 million, with two sureties in like sum. The sureties are required to be individuals of means, show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government, and own verifiable landed properties within the jurisdiction. The court also requested that their addresses and passport photographs be submitted for verification.

The matter was adjourned until September 24, 2025, for trial.