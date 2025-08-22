Man, 59, docked for allegedly stealing cocoa beans worth N1m

A 59-year-old man, Sunday Jimoh, appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday for allegedly stealing cocoa beans worth N1 million.

Jimoh, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of stealing, malicious damage and breach of peace, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Adesina Elijah told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. at Itamarun Village, Ile-Ife.

Elijah alleged that the defendant forcefully entered a farm belonging to the complainant, Mr Ewu Tojola, and stole the cocoa beans.

He told the court that the defendant willfully and unlawfully destroyed some ‘economic trees’ belonging to the complainant.

Elijah claimed that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 82, 383 and 388 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.

Defence Counsel, Mr Martins Awe, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kikelomo Adebayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adebayo said that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She added that the surety must be a blood relation of the defendant with evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Osun Government.

Adebayo adjourned the case until Sept. 19 for mention.

