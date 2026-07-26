Meet David Jonsson, Marvel’s new Black Panther star

David Jonsson (left) and the late Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed T’Challa/Black Panther. Photos: Variety; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

British actor David Jonsson has been unveiled as the new Black Panther, taking on the lead role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Black Panther III.”

Marvel announced Jonsson’s casting during its presentation at Comic-Con on Saturday, confirming that the film is scheduled for release on December 15, 2028.

Jonsson, best known for his performances in the HBO series “Industry” and the 2025 film “The Long Walk,” will portray the son of T’Challa, the original Black Panther played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman rose to global fame after starring in the 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther” before his death from colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

Addressing thousands of fans after the announcement, Jonsson expressed gratitude for joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege and the blessing to join,” he said.

“I actually don’t want to say too much because I want to let this screen do the talk.”

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who directed the first two Black Panther films, will return to direct the third installment.

Coogler revealed that “Black Panther III” will follow T’Challa’s son as he comes of age and takes up his father’s legacy as Wakanda’s iconic superhero.

The first “Black Panther” film grossed $1.3 billion when it was released in 2018, starring Boseman alongside a cast including Michael B. Jordan — who won this year’s Best Actor Oscar — Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright, many of whom reprised their appearances in “Black Panther 2.”