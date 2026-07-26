Tinubu financed 2015 campaign, played key role in APC formation – Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu played a central role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), funded key aspects of Muhammadu Buhari’s successful 2015 presidential campaign and even shelved his own presidential ambition to ensure the opposition defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lawal, who made the claims during an interview on Symfoni TV released on Saturday, however, said Tinubu’s current administration had fallen short of expectations, describing it as “a failure” and accusing those in government of prioritising personal interests over the nation’s welfare.

According to the former SGF, Buhari entrusted him with facilitating talks between the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and Tinubu’s Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) because of his close relationship with the current president.

“I was in Dubai when you called me that I should come out because we want to do a merger with the ACN. And I told you, sir, this role you want me to play, I cannot play it… So Buhari said, You are the only one that can help us do this merger because Bola is your friend,” Lawal recalled.

He said Tinubu agreed to suspend his own presidential ambition in order to unite the opposition and remove the PDP from power.

“BD, you know my ambition to be president. But the way the country is going, the primary goal is to get rid of PDP. I will defer my ambition, put it aside until we achieve this goal,” Lawal quoted Tinubu as saying.

Lawal also credited Tinubu with securing crucial South-West support for Buhari at the APC presidential primary after reviewing delegates’ voting strength.

“I said, sir, look at it. I have this data… This man (Buhari), whether he is on the ballot or not, normally gets 12 million votes from the north. So it required three more million votes… Sir, why not support your winning ticket?” Lawal recalled telling Tinubu.

He continued, “He (Tinubu) saw the logic and persuaded them with the argument. And coming from Tinubu, of course… So at the last minute, around 4 a.m., they agreed that they were going to support Buhari.”

The former SGF further alleged that Tinubu financed major aspects of the APC’s 2015 presidential campaign from his personal resources, including funding campaign activities for then vice-presidential candidate Yemi Osinbajo.

“Through him (Tinubu), we were able to raise sufficient funds to do the campaign.

“Not only did he do that, Osinbajo’s portion of the campaign; he funded it, hired a chartered plane… Tinubu was funding it.”

“Osinbajo on his own was a pastor. His ethnic nationalities and Christians had some doubts about Buhari. He was on that side.

“He wasn’t in our own area, and he was just operating semi-independently of the main campaign. Tinubu was funding it,” Lawal said.

He also claimed Tinubu hired American political consultants linked to former US President Barack Obama to strengthen the APC’s campaign strategy, alleging that more than N2 billion was spent on the consultants.

“I don’t know their names. I just know that they were Obama people, and they came and they transformed our campaign, and I knew that the money he paid them was in excess of two billion naira, equivalent in dollars,” he said.

Lawal said Tinubu routinely paid for major campaign expenses himself instead of relying on the campaign’s central purse.

“If there’s a need for an expenditure, no matter how massive, he doesn’t come to the campaign purse; he spends from his own purse.”

Despite praising Tinubu’s generosity before he became president, Lawal said the current administration had failed Nigerians.

“The people running the government don’t seem to be people who love the country. They are people who love themselves. Everybody is bitter that life is tough.”

He added, “Suddenly, I don’t know what has happened; he has lost his soul… Having come to this government, he has lost his soul.”