35-year-old man docked for allegedly stealing motorcycle worth N1.3m

A 35-year-old man, Ismaila Lukman, on Friday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a Bajaj motorcycle valued at N1.3 million.

Lukman, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on two counts of stealing and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Insp. Olubu Apata told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 16 at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Oja Oba market in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant stole a Bajaj motorcycle valued at N1.3 million belonging to the complainant, Jimoh Opeyemi.

The prosecutor explained that the complainant had given the motorcycle to the defendant on a hire-purchase agreement, but had converted the bike to his personal use.

Apata also alleged that the defendant had conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 302 and 181(d) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to allow him time to review the file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Paul Ayantoyinbo, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mr Olatomiwa Daramola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 21 for hearing.

Vanguard News