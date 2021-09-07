.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Activities leading to the emergence of a new National Chairman for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has ascended to new heights with the flag off of strategic activities by Akume For APC National Chairman Campaign Organisation (AFANCCO).

The organization comprises well-groomed, experienced and forward-looking patriots with the unflinching desire to consolidate on the gains of the ruling party and use such as a platform to drive unprecedented socio-economic and political development in Nigeria.

Its Convener, Chief Pascal Ojim made this known in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking during its inaugural meeting on Monday, 6th September 2021 with carefully chosen members from across the six geo-political zones of the country in Abuja, Chief Ojim, said that sustaining good leadership in the ruling party was very essential for the sustenance of economic stability and continuity of the many laudable initiatives, programmes and projects of the current administration while positioning the country for several more breakthrough projects.

These, he emphasized, will be enhanced with the right choice of leadership to receive the baton from the current leaders in the party’s administration.

The Chairman of AFANCCO, Mr Ogochukwu Ezeaku, urged all well-meaning Nigerians and friends of the country to join hands and contribute towards the development of the nation by supporting good, tested and trusted leaders to occupy strategic positions through which they will continue to foster progress and growth across all facets of Africa’s largest economy.

He said it was a matter of national interest for the ruling party in any country to get it right in the choice of who leads the party as Chairman, and expressed unreserved confidence in the dependable discernment, working knowledge and seasoned experience of stakeholders in APC.

He emphasized this would grant the expectant populace the fulfilment of their wish and expectation for a sound party chairman to continue the good works of other APC party chairmen, past and present.

Members of AFANCCO were unanimous in their strong resolve to work closely with all stakeholders and party members to ensure that Senator George Akume emerges as APC National Chairman.

They submitted that it (Akume’s Chairmanship) will catalyze the actualization of extensive development through the sustenance of party-led stability as propellant and support to the far-reaching projects and good deeds of President Muhammadu Buhari.

